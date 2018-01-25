news

Manchester United's latest signing Alexis Sanchez has given his pet dogs Atom and Humber the clubs jerseys with his name branded on it.

The Chilean has completed a move from Arsenal to Manchester United, and wasted no time in re-decorating his belongings in Manchester style.

In a picture posted on the striker's Instagram story, his dogs as well a young relative can be seen wearing Manchester United kits .

Sanchez had previously showcased his dogs in Arsenal kits, but the pets seem to have changed their club loyalty following his move to Manchester United.

The forward who stays in the same hotel with manager Jose Mourinho, in an interview with Manchester United website stated how important his dogs are.

He said "They see me when I get home tired and feeling a bit low, and they can understand you and how you are every day."

"They are the ones who are there for you after a defeat or a win, and they are always waiting for you with the same expression on their faces. It's worth a lot that they understand you and just want to make you happy."

Sanchez participated in training on Friday, and could make his debut for Manchester United against Yeovil Town in the FA Cup on Friday, January 26 or against Tottenham Hotspur in the Premier League on Wednesday, January 31.