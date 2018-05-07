news

Super Eagles forward Ahmed Musa scored two goals as CSKA Moscow beat Arsenal Tula 6-0 in a Russian Premier League match on Sunday, May 6.

Musa has returned to goal scoring form since he rejoined CSKA Moscow from Premier League side Leicester City in the winter transfer window .

The 25-year-old was named in the starting lineup against Arsenal Tula by CSKA head coach Viktor Goncharenko.

Playing at home Musa contributed the second goal for CSKA Moscow when he converted a ball through by Vitinho in the 11th minute as they ran riot to take a 5-0 lead into half time.

Musa completed the scoring of the game when he converted a ball through to him by Fedor Chalov in the 49th minute and went on to play out all 90 minutes.

The brace makes it five goals for Musa in the Russian league since he returned on loan.

Musa's return to goal scoring form has seen him state that he has not intention of returning to Leicester City on the expiration of his loan deal .

The result means that Musa and his teammates are in third position with 55 points, which leaves them five points behind league leaders Lokomotiv Moscow going into the last round of fixtures.

Musa and his CSKA Moscow teammates return to action in the league when they take on relegation threatened Anzhi Makhachkala in their next fixture on Sunday, May 13.