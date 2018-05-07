Home > Sports > Football >

Ahmed Musa scores two goals for CSKA Moscow against Arsenal Tula

Ahmed Musa CSKA Moscow forward scores brace against Arsenal Tula

Musa has scored his fifth goal in the Russian Premier League since he rejoined CSKA Moscow.

  • Published:
Ahmed Musa and Mihail Aleksandrov play Ahmed Musa has scored again for CSKA Moscow (Epsilon /Getty Images)
24/7 Live - Subscribe to the Pulse Newsletter!

Super Eagles forward Ahmed Musa scored two goals as CSKA Moscow beat Arsenal Tula 6-0 in a Russian Premier League match on Sunday, May 6.

Musa has returned to goal scoring form since he rejoined CSKA Moscow from Premier League side Leicester City in the winter transfer window.

The 25-year-old was named in the starting lineup against Arsenal Tula by CSKA head coach Viktor Goncharenko.

Playing at home Musa contributed the second goal for CSKA Moscow when he converted a ball through by Vitinho in the 11th minute as they ran riot to take a 5-0 lead into half time.

Alhamdulillah

A post shared by Ahmed Musa MON (@ahmedmusa718) on

 

Musa completed the scoring of the game when he converted a ball through to him by Fedor Chalov in the 49th minute and went on to play out all 90 minutes.

The brace makes it five goals for Musa in the Russian league since he returned on loan.

Ahmed Musa play Ahmed Musa is on fire in Russia (Twitter/CSKA Moscow )

 

Musa's return to goal scoring form has seen him state that he has not intention of returning to Leicester City on the expiration of his loan deal.

The result means that Musa and his teammates are in third position with 55 points, which leaves them five points behind league leaders Lokomotiv Moscow going into the last round of fixtures.

Musa and his CSKA Moscow teammates return to action in the league when they take on relegation threatened Anzhi Makhachkala in their next fixture on Sunday, May 13.

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Nigeria?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +2349055172167, Social Media @pulsenigeria247: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng. More information here.

Author

Tosin Abayomi

Tosin Abayomi is a Reporter at Pulse. Tosin is a sports enthusiast who is passionate about the development of sports in Nigeria. Follow him on social media @Tosinsports
(Tosin Abayomi)

Top 3

1 Kanu Nwankwo Super Eagles great present at Emirates Stadium to honour Wengerbullet
2 Kevin Maussi Martins Obafemi Martins' son scores wonder goal for AC Milanbullet
3 Mohamed Salah Liverpool star stunned as he meets his lookalikebullet

Related Articles

Ahmed Musa Nigerian forward scores on CSKA Moscow return
Ahmed Musa Super Eagles forward rules out return to Leicester City
Ahmed Musa Nigerian forward scores as CSKA Moscow shock Lyon in Europa League clash
Ahmed Musa Nigerian forward rejoins CSKA Moscow
Ahmed Musa Super Eagles forward scores brace against Krasnodar
Ahmed Musa Super Eagles forward features in CSKA Moscow's Europa League draw
Ahmed Musa Super Eagles forward scores 1st league goal for CSKA Moscow on return
Peter Odemwingie Former Super Eagles forward says racism in Russia has been exaggerated

Football

Ikechukwu Ezenwa
Ikechukwu Ezenwa Super Eagles goalkeeper says Nigeria will not be disgraced by England
Kanu Nwankwo, Sol Campbell, Robert Pires, Freddie Ljungberg and Lauren
Kanu Nwankwo Former Arsenal player hails ‘father figure’ Wenger
Mohamed Salah was kept in check by Chelsea while also being booked for a dive
Football Goal machine Salah splutters after amazing scoring run
A global impact: messages have poured in from around the world wishing former Manchester United manager Sir Alex Ferguson a speedy recovery following emergency for a brain haemorrhage
Football Manchester United thank outpouring of support for stricken Ferguson