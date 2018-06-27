World Cup 2018: 5 things we learnt from Nigeria 1 Vs 2 Argentina

news

The Super Eagles have crashed out of the 2018 FIFA World Cup in Russia after a painful 2-1 loss to Argentina on Tuesday, June 26.

Lionel Messi and Marcos Rojo scored on either side of a Victor Moses goal.

These are five things we learnt from the game

Nigeria Vs Argentina

1. Musa is Nigeria’s most important player

After his two-goal heroics against Iceland, Ahmed Musa was once again Super Eagles livewire against Argentina.

Before he was taken off late on, Musa was a constant threat to the Argentine and looked the only likely source of goal from open play for the Super Eagles.

He arrived in Russia as a plan B for the Gernot Rohr but he’s leaving now as one of Super Eagles most important players.

2. Messi and Rojo score against Nigeria again

For the second consecutive World Cup, Lionel Messi and Rojo have scored against Nigeria. While Messi netted a brace in the 3-2 win in a group stage game of Brazil 2014, it was Rojo that scored the winner for Argentina.

Four years later, both players have caused another headache for Nigerians again.

3. Ighalo gets the blame

While heartbroken Nigerians have praised the Super Eagles performance and resilience, Odion Ighalo is getting all the stick for the loss. A half-time substitute, Ighalo was guilty of missing several chances to put Nigeria in the lead.

He came into this World Cup as Nigeria’s first choice striker but is now at the risk of being dropped subsequently from the squad.

4. Future bright for Nigeria’s midfield

The Nigerian midfield trio of Wilfred Ndidi , Mikel John Obi and Oghenekaro Etebo was impressive again against Argentina.

Just like against Croatia and Iceland, Super Eagles midfield was solid again.

Despite the disappointing exit from the World Cup, that midfield offers hope for the future. Likely to be without Mikel Obi, Ndidi at 21 and Etebo at 22 are poised to be Super Eagles linchpins for years to come.

5. Nigeria lose to Argentina again

Nigeria’s 2-1 loss to Argentina continues a worrying trend of Super Eagles defeats against the South Americans at the World Cup.

Since USA 1994 when Nigeria made their debut at the World Cup, the Super Eagles have met Argentina in five of the six World Cup they have played in.

More worrying is that the Super Eagles have lost each of their games against Argentina at the World Cup.