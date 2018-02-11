Home > Sports > Football >

Results from matchday 8 of the 2018 NPFL

NPFL Ifeanyi Ubah win oriental derby

Here is a roundup as action continued in Matchday 8 of the Nigeria Professional Football League.

FC IfeanyiUbah play

FC IfeanyiUbah

(NPFL)
The Nigeria Professional Football League (NPFL) continued with seven matchday eight fixtures played on Sunday, February 11.

Of the seven matches played there were six wins and one draw, and a total of nine goals scored, as only one away team was able to register a goal.

Oriental Derby

Ifeanyi Ubah and NPFL newcomers Heartland clashed for a south eastern oriental derby at the Ifeanyi Ubah international stadium for the star match of the weekend.

The home side took the lead in the first half through Ekene Awazie in the 28th minute, as Ifeanyi Ubah led at half time.

Pascal Seka scored in the 53rd minute to double the hosts lead, as Ifeanyi Ubah held on for a moral boosting derby wins over rivals Heartland.

One goal wins

Niger Tornadoes defeated Nasarawa United by a lone goal scored by Segun Alebiosu in the 11th minute.

A late goal by Kelvin Itoya in the 82nd minute gave Rangers all three points against El-Kanemi Warriors.

Yobe Desert Stars defeated Rivers United by Philip Asuquo in the 80th minute.

An early goal in the 3rd minute by Eta Okon Otop was enough for Go Round to defeat Abia Warriors

 

Other matches

Kwara United defeated Katsina Utd 2 - 1, after a scoreless first half the hosts took the lead via Godwin Chukwuemeka in the 50th minute, and doubled their lead through Stephen Alfred in the 53rd minute, Katsina pulled one back through Martins Ursule in the 85th minute but turned out to be a consolation as the hosts held on for the win. 

The game between Sunshine Stars and Kano Pillars ended in a scoreless draw, as both sides were unable to breakthrough the defence.

Matchday eight games yet to be played

The games between FC Enyimba Int’l vs FC  Plateau United FC and MFM FC vs Akwa United were postponed due to continental engagements.

The match between Wikki Tourists FC vs Lobi Stars FC will hold on Monday, February 12.

The NPFL continues with matchday 9 on Sunday, February 18.

Here are the Fixtures

Lobi Stars vs Akwa United

Heartland FC vs Wikki Tourists

FC Katsina United vs FC Ifeanyiubah

Nasarawa United FC vs Kwara United FC

Rivers United vs FC Niger Tornadoes

FC Abia Warriors vs FC Yobe Desert Stars

FC El-Kanemi Warriors vs Go Round FC

Plateau United FC vs Rangers Int’l FC

Kano Pillars FC vs Enyimba Int’l FC 

Sunshine Stars FC vs MFM FC

