2018 FIFA World Cup 5 players from Super Eagles Group D opponents struggling with injuries

It’s 44 days to the 2018 FIFA World Cup in Russia and a host of players are battling with injury ahead of the summer tournament.

National team coaches are expected to send in their provisional list of 30-35 players to FIFA, latest May 14 which will be cut down to the final 23 latest by June 4.

Ahead of these dates, a host of players are working towards returning top fitness to have a chance of playing at the World Cup.

We look at five of these players from Super Eagles Group D opponents.

1. Sergio Agüero (Argentina)

One of the best strikers in world football, Aguero will be one of Argentina’s leading players at the World Cup.

Aguero made six appearances for Argentina in the qualifiers for the World Cup and has also been involved in a couple of friendly games after.

He even scored against Nigeria in Argentina’s 4-2 friendly loss to Nigeria in November 2017.

The Manchester City striker is currently battling with a knee injury and has been ruled out for the rest of the season.

2. Gylfi Sigurdsson (Iceland)

Iceland captain and undoubtedly their most popular and important player, Gylfi Sigurdsson is struggling to recover from an injury before the World Cup.

Sigurdsson played in all nine of Iceland games of the qualifying campaign.

The 28-year-old Everton midfielder has been out of action since March because of a knee injury and is fighting hard to recover in time for the World Cup.

3. Lucas Biglia (Argentina)

Another player in the Jorge Sampaoli side and played 10 games for Argentina in the qualifying series.

The AC Milan striker suffered a slight lumbar fracture and is currently in a race against time to be fit for the World Cup.

He has been ruled out for six weeks and it is reported that Sampaoli is already considering replacement.

4. Vedran Corluka (Croatia)

Since making his debut for Croatia in 2006, Corluka has continued to be part of the national team set-up.

He played three times during qualifiers and although he is not a guaranteed starter anymore, the 32-year-old’s absence would be a blow to Croatia.

There is no news yet on the extent of his injury.

5. Sergio Romero (Argentina)

Argentina’s undisputed number one goalkeeper, Romero played in all of their games during the qualifying series.

The Manchester United goalkeeper has been out since he got injured during the last international friendly game against Spain.

He was withdrawn from the game after clashing with Diego Costa.

They have been no date for his return.