Anthony Joshua's fight against Wilder is still unlikely

Joshua and Wilder are currently the biggest names in heavyweight and a fight between the duo has long been touted.

  • Published:
The most sought-after fight in boxing, between Anthony Joshua and American fighter Deontay Wilder, is very unlikely according to promoter Eddie Hearn.

The English boxer of Nigerian descent is already billed to take on Joseph Parker for the WBA, WBO and IBF titles on Saturday, March 31.

Anthony Joshua and Deontay Wilder play Joshua is already billed to face Joseph Parker in March (Getty Images)

 

That fight will be less than a month after Wilder defends his WBA belt against Luis Ortiz.

Joshua Vs Wilder unlikely

And while they are expected to clash for all four major belts later in 2018, Hearn insists that the fight remains unlikely.

Deontay Wilder play Wilder is eager to fight Anthony Joshua (dailymirror)

 

“'While Deontay Wilder continues to live at a street address on 'Fantasy Island,' this (Joshua-Miller) is the fight that we will look to make in August,” Hearn told Boxing Scene as he confirmed that he is in talks for a fight between Joshua and unbeaten American fighter Jarrell Miller.

Should the fight hold in August, it would be Joshua debut in the United States of America.

I'm already in talks with (the Barclays Center's) Brett Yormark that all being well on March 31st, New York is the venue for Anthony Joshua's next fight. If that's not against Deontay Wilder, Jarrell Miller will be the guy.

That's the plan... (but) we have to win on March 31st. And AJ's not even thinking about August. It's not like we're overlooking Parker. It's my job to plan the future, and the future is a fight in America in 2018.”

Miller himself has a fight on April 28 to worry about as he faces Frenchman Johann Duhaupas at the Barclays Center.

