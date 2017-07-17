Home > Pulse Religion >

The Lord's Chosen :  5 unique things about this church

The Lord's Chosen 5 unique things about this church

Here are five ways that the Lord's Chosen Charismatic Revival Movement stands out.

  • Published: , Refreshed:
Lord’s Chosen has some unique attributes play

Lord’s Chosen has some unique attributes

(lailasblog)

Lazarus Mouka 10 deadly sins by Lords Chosen's Senior Pastor
The Lord Chosen Church conspires with police to arrest comedians for making funny video
Pastor Lazarus Muoka 'Evildoers must stop paying tithes, offering'
Lord's Chosen G.O urges Nigerians to embrace righteousness
In Lagos Lord's Chosen Church pastor shot dead by armed robbers
RCCG 7 interesting things you may not know about this church
Living Faith 12 interesting things you may not know about this popular church
Jehovah's Witness 5 interesting ways this church differs from others
House On The Rock 7 reasons why young people love this popular church
Deeper Life 5 admirable things about this church
24/7 Live - Subscribe to the Pulse Newsletter!

The Lord's Chosen Charismatic Revival Movement  (also called Lord's Chosen)  is unique in so many ways.

Some of these are:

1. Their green vest: A lot of people think this a uniform for the church members, but the church doesn't see that way. According to the church's official blog, this is simply to create awareness.  It read, "The main purpose why we wear the " APRON" is to use it to "CREATE AWARENESS" of an upcoming crusade."

Lord’s Chosen play

Lord’s Chosen

(tlccrmofficial)

 

2. The special power in their "apron": The official blog says that God deposited special powers in the vest to motivate everyone to wear it. The post read, "But because God is in support of the very idea and He(God) really wants the people to do it that way, He gave the people a motivation by releasing His power upon the apron."

Lord’s Chosen play

Lord’s Chosen

(tlccrmofficial)

 

"Whenever the apron is being worn, the wearer receives uncommon favour. When a sick person wears it, the person becomes instantly healed etc... As this person who has received these miracles shared their testimonies, others who saw it as foolishness became motivated and they also joined to wear it and they too also experienced "Power". 

"As time goes on, people who were having sleepless nights, when they wear it to sleep, they'll have sound sleep like a baby and yoke of having nightmares broke. Some people wear it inside a bus and when they encounter with armed robbers, the armed robbers will tell them "you that is wearing an apron, go one side, we are not here for you".  This was revealed in the article, titled: 'Why Do Chosen People Wear Apron Part 2.'

3. “Three Fold” Beliefs: Unlike other churches that either don't have a vision or have just one, this church has three. The first is a grass root revival all over the world. (Mark 16:15-17). The revival of the Apostolic Christian experiences among the body of Christ. (1 Peter 2:9-10) is the second one while Heaven at last. (Matthew 6:33) is the third.

Lazarus Muoka play

Pastor Lazarus Muoka

(Chosenews)

ALSO READ: Muoka urges Nigerians to embrace righteousness

4. Simple weddings: Earlier this year, a Lord’s Chosen Charismatic Church bride in her wedding gown went viral. This was because of how simple it was. The bride, Chichi Uzoezie, shared the pictures on Facebook. Her caption read, “I have to say I love Chosen Church and my wedding was wonderful.”

Lord’s Chosen Charismatic bride goes viral play

Lord’s Chosen Charismatic bride goes viral

(facebook)

 

When people asked for a full picture, she shared it with the caption,  “For those of you requesting for the full pic of my wedding dress. I have to say I love my church CHOSEN and my wedding was wonderful.”

Lord’s Chosen Charismatic bride goes viral play

Lord’s Chosen Charismatic bride goes viral

(facebook)

 

5. The founder's long list of sins: In February 2017, founder Lazarus Mouka, released a list of deadly sins. The use of earrings, makeup, attachment or bangles, flaunting skin, and wearing trousers. Visiting native doctors, occultic practices, robbing, internet fraud, having sexual relations also made the list.

The Lord's Chosen was born from a divine vision. Mouka had a vision from God in 1994 to leave his former church and start what we now know as The Lord's Chosen. He obeyed this vision and the church was born on 23 December 2002 with the aim of  “preaching the undiluted word of God”.  

Pastor Lazarus Muoka – Founder/General Overseer of the Lord’s Chosen Charismatic Revival Movement play

Pastor Lazarus Muoka – Founder/General Overseer of the Lord’s Chosen Charismatic Revival Movement

(chosenpresscom)

 

The first service held on 24 December 2002. It was held in a rented apartment at Ilasamaja, Mushin in Lagos. Only a few pioneer members attended.

Since then, the church has succeeded in making a name for itself with it's aggressive evangelism and jaw-dropping miracles.

Lord’s Chosen miracles play

Lord’s Chosen miracles

(facebook)

 

The Lord's Chosen has also faced a lot of scandals. Yet, none of them have been able to stop it from becoming the megachurch that it is right now.

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Nigeria?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +2349055172167, Social Media @pulsenigeria247: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng. More information here.

Author

Inemesit Udodiong

Inemesit Udodiong is an Associate Content Writer at Pulse. A graduate who holds a degree in English and an unofficial one in human dynamics and psychology. Inem is obsessed with God, writing, music ,books,movies and sneakers . Reach her via email: inemesit.udodiong@ringier.ng

Top 3

1 Hajj These 8 British Muslims are riding their bikes to annual pilgrimagebullet
2 In Berlin Taboo mosque will stay open whether Muslims like it or notbullet
3 Jehovah's Witness 5 interesting ways this church differs from othersbullet

Pulse Religion

Pope Francis does not want to be disturbed
Pope Francis Catholic leader doesn't want you to disturb him
Saraki had a visit from CAN delegates concerning the ongoing religious studies drama
CRK Saga CAN drags Senate into religious studies drama
Sadiq could not help himself. The veteran Imam is going to jail for 13 years for sexually abusing his under-aged students
Sex Scandals Even Imams can't help it
Newlywed argues that you can be a Muslim as well as a gay person
Muslim Gay Marriage Will Islam accept homosexuality anytime soon?