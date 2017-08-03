Love & Dating :  Twitter user's story raises questions on forgiveness in relationships

Twitter user, Sugar Baby [@_Adaolysa] shares a real life story yesterday, August 2 2017, that poses loads of difficult questions on relationships and marriages.

Does a cheating partner even deserve forgiveness? If no, what, then, is the best way to make them pay for breaking the trust in a relationship?

Should you even be vindictive in relationships, whether your partner deserves it or not?

Sugar Baby's narration below raises these questions and several more:

“So this is the full story; he is my friend. Fine boy, you know [that kind of] complete guy that you will want to grab once he mistakenly says hello. Lol.

“He was a playboy. Honestly I was worried like who would marry you? Then he meets this plain Jane, very normal babe compared to the others.

“Workaholic, very independent girl. Her Christian life is what I do not know about sha. Suddenly bro fell in love with her, be like jazz.

“He didn't stop hanging around other women but it was clear who sat on the throne. I warned him sha to quit this life and face this babe.

“The girl is a very quiet babe like you rarely know when she is angry, her calmness even fear me. 7 months into the relationship, he proposed to her and she said yes but there wasn't excitement in her, I was confused because the setting of the proposal would make you scream.

“Even me wey be ordinary friend had tears in my eyes, setting was perfect but aunty was just so calm and nonchalant. She refused taking pics.

“That was a huge red flag for me but please I will mind my business. She didn’t even tell her friends, they found out through gist. [sigh]

“Fast forward, they did traditional wedding. It was a very beautiful ceremony but I could still see it that the babe was acting. When a woman is getting married to someone she loves… haba… you will know now.

“Two weeks after they did church wedding and that was the beginning of a nightmare.

“Wedding night she said she was tired, it's very understandable.

“Sunday after thanksgiving nko? One story to another to another.

“Like joke 3 months into the marriage and they haven't had sex as husband and wife.

“They were having the sex before marriage o, the guy is so confused like what changed?

“The thing no gree uncle again. He went to tell her people and they pleaded that he calms down that marriage could be overwhelming…

“She cooks and takes very good care of the home. It’s just the bedroom part wahala dey. The matter started from family to church matter.

“After so much shouting from her parents and plenty plenty talk, then she lays it bare…

“She [says] she can't stand him touching her.

“At the early stages of the relationship, baba was too in love and gave her spare key to his flat.

“So one unfortunate day when one of his babes was around, she wanted to go see bae, only to enter and [find] bottles of finished alcohol.

“She entered [the] bedroom and they were [having sex].

“She quietly left, but came back that same day and [had sex] him. Bro was living the life or so he thought. This catching him happened three times - twice in the house and once at the bar.

“He never knew she could visit such a place and he was playing love with someone else. Aunty became paranoid.

“Trust women now. She started checking his phones, munching chats, doing videos of his phone showing chats and pictures… gathering evidence.

“Omo, in front of her parents, his parents and some church people, she brought out evidence. It was very very embarrassing, to be very honest. Baba froze.

“For the first time he saw her cry, which is very weird.

“And she says she can't get those images out of her head, that all she sees is a cheat.

“She says she wonders who or where he must have been, and her skin crawls when he tries to touch her.

“Now the question her mother asked was why did you marry him if you knew you couldn't forgive and forget?

“Why did you allow a grand wedding so much money spent etc?

“She says she thought she’d be able to forgive and let go when they got married but the hate increased.

“She started apologizing but that she wants a divorce. Ahhhh are you mad???

“Baba on the other hand is like why didn’t you confront me, why didn’t you point stuff out.

“He started apologizing o. He knelt down but aunty said she needs space to think.

“So they are currently separated and he is a wreck.

“Emotional issues turned fine boy into old looking man

“Too much thinking and his job is very demanding too. I wanted to say i warned you o then i just calmed down. He doesn't deserve to be in this mess.

“It’s too much to carry. I'm not supporting him for his actions but I'm exceptionally mad at his wife for all this rubbish.

“She could have just ghosted on him while in the relationship yes it would hurt but not this much. She is very wicked IMO.

“This is a lesson to humans. Check out for so many important things in someone before marriage, don't be too carried away by feelings.

“Unforgiveness is horrible and can push people to do a lot of evil stuff…"

So here's the thing; after reading the story, what are your thoughts?

Let's know by voting in the poll below: