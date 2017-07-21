Home > Relationships >

Heartbreaks :  Men never recover from breakups, research says

Heartbreaks Men never recover from breakups, research says

British study says men suffer more long-lasting pain from breakups than women.

  • Published:
Do men truly suffer heartbreaks than women? play

Do men truly suffer heartbreaks than women?

(Wordpress)

McShayn's Love Thread Why you should stop stressing about being single
Relationship Talk "Do you think true love really exists?"
Relationship Advice 3 legit reasons why you shouldn't take that partner back
Breakups How I knew my relationship could no longer be saved
Love & Dating Why millennials are ghosting their way out of relationships
Love & Dating How to determine & communicate with your partner's love language
Pulse Opinion Poll Men aren't as unfaithful as people think, readers say
Relationship Talk 10 reasons why you're still single
Young And In Love 3 millennial lies about dating & relationships
Love & Dating 3 things to never compromise on
24/7 Live - Subscribe to the Pulse Newsletter!

From experience and all that’s been seen and heard, guys do more of heartbreaking than women.

Thanks to such theories as ‘Yoruba demons’, and the more encompassing idea of ‘fuck boys’, one gets the picture that women get dumped a lot.

This is not to say women are not heartbreakers too. Of course they are.

As a matter of fact, this poll suggests that women do a lot of cheating than we might be ready to admit.

But who gets most affected by heartbreaks? Who suffers, and who does not?

Ghosting leaves you gloomy, and emotionally drained play Men are more affected by breakups than women, even of they try to make you think otherwise. (VoizAfric)

Researchers from Binghamton University and University College London conducted a study that involved 5,705 participants from 96 countries to rate the emotional and physical pain of a breakup on a scale of one (none) to 10 (unbearable).

ALSO READ: The one big lesson my 5 breakups taught me

The result of the poll shows that women often experience higher levels of both physical and emotional pain.

According to Craig Morris, research associate at Binghamton University and lead author on the study:

“Women averaged 6.84 in terms of emotional anguish versus 6.58 in men. In terms of physical pain, women averaged 4.21 versus men's 3.75.

Bad effects of toxic relationships play Women get pained by breakups but they somehow move on eventually, Men never do. (Madamenoire)

“While breakups hit women the hardest emotionally and physically, women tend to recover more fully and come out emotionally stronger.

Men, on the other hand, never full recover - they simply move on.”

What do you think of this study? Please vote in the poll below.

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Nigeria?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +2349055172167, Social Media @pulsenigeria247: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng. More information here.

Author

Ayoola Adetayo

Ayoola Adetayo is an associate at Pulse. He's mindlessly addicted to fried plantains, steadfastly supports Manchester United, and everything musical that proceeds out of Asa’s mouth. || ayoola.adetayo@ringier.ng

Top 3

1 McShayn's Love Thread Why you should stop stressing about being singlebullet
2 Love & Dating 3 things to never compromise onbullet
3 Relationship Talk "I think my wife is sleeping with her boss"bullet

Relationships

Relationship Talk
Relationship Talk "I want to break off my engagement, I need advice"
How to stop being single to stupor
Love Tips 3 simplest ways to stop being single
Sadness
Relationships & Dating The big lesson my 5 breakups taught me
Understanding how honesty works in relationships.
Love and Dating What honesty in serious relationships feels like