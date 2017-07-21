From experience and all that’s been seen and heard, guys do more of heartbreaking than women.

Thanks to such theories as ‘Yoruba demons’, and the more encompassing idea of ‘fuck boys’, one gets the picture that women get dumped a lot.

This is not to say women are not heartbreakers too. Of course they are.

As a matter of fact, this poll suggests that women do a lot of cheating than we might be ready to admit.

But who gets most affected by heartbreaks? Who suffers, and who does not?

Researchers from Binghamton University and University College London conducted a study that involved 5,705 participants from 96 countries to rate the emotional and physical pain of a breakup on a scale of one (none) to 10 (unbearable).

The result of the poll shows that women often experience higher levels of both physical and emotional pain.

According to Craig Morris, research associate at Binghamton University and lead author on the study:

“Women averaged 6.84 in terms of emotional anguish versus 6.58 in men. In terms of physical pain, women averaged 4.21 versus men's 3.75.

“While breakups hit women the hardest emotionally and physically, women tend to recover more fully and come out emotionally stronger.

Men, on the other hand, never full recover - they simply move on.”

What do you think of this study? Please vote in the poll below.