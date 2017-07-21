In case you somehow missed all the Internet buzz of the past 24 hours, reports claim that American singer, Usher Raymond transmitted Herpes to a woman and paid her over a million dollars to keep shut.

Herpes is a common sexually transmitted disease [infection, if that's what you prefer] that stays in the body for life if you contact it.

The virus is common and causes sores on your genitals and/or mouth. It can be annoyingly painful, but it is said to not lead to serious health problems.

You can contact it by having actual or oral sex with someone that has it, and mind you a lot of Nigerians have it too but only few people actually know they do.

W.H.O says 67% of the world population has the Infection, so chances are that someone you know has it, maybe even a partner! You can learn more facts about herpes here.

ALSO READ: What it means to love in sickness and in health

While the idea of having a partner with an STD might repulse you and make you recoil, the truth is that this is a possibility.

Because they are your regular/only sexual partner, the chances maybe very low, but you can't completely rule out the possibility of getting an STD from them.

Recall Tonto Dikeh's allegation that she caught STD from her Oladunni Churchill, her enstranged husband.

So here's the question, what will your reaction be if you find out that your partner has an STD?

Let's know your thoughts on this in the poll below!