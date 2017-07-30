Betty Irabor and Soni, her husband just had their 34th wedding anniversary yesterday, July 29 2017.

The CEO and Founder of Genevieve magazine and veteran broadcaster had the best words for each other and you can catch all of the couple's sweet romance here.

On her Instagram, meanwhile, the respected entrepreneur is dishing out on marriages and relationships from her wealth of experience and the words are truly weighty.

Earlier today, July 30th 2017, she took to Instagram and shared her thoughts on how to get the best out of marriages.

We break them down to 10 parts below:

1. Work

“What Soni and I have has taken all of 34 years to build.. So don't for one minute think it happened overnight .

“We have walked on that street called hope but having each other makes it bearable.

“You want a good marriage? Work at it!”

2. Wait for the process

“A successful marriage doesn't happen overnight it requires sacrifice and it takes effort and nurturing.

“Young couples seem to just want everything NOW NOW because they have to prove a point and impress their audience and in the process put a lot of pressure on their marriage.”

3. Be a team

“A good marriage takes two.

"It thrives on love in action not in mere words. Marriage requires commitment, empathy and…

4. Trust without reservation

“Leave each other's phones alone!

“Don't marry anyone you cannot trust!”

5. Grow at your time

“Don't overburden each other with over expectations and believe me the grass is not greener on the other side; avoid comparing your marriage/partner to others that seem rosier; water your own garden!

“In life everything is turn by turn. Ojukokoro is a vice that destroys relationships!

“If you both can't afford it then you don't need it. Let you marriage grow organically. Do everything in love. Don't overburden each other with unrealistic demands.”

6. Fix before you mix!

“Fix those issues before you say ‘I DO!

“Marriage won't necessarily fix a bad relationship especially if your partner has habits that he/she won't let go.

“If he is insecure because you are a boss woman, that insecurity may linger and lead to resentment with time.

7. Say no to violence

“If he or she is violent and slaps you around now, marriage won't fix that.”

“Be careful who you marry. Don't set yourself up because all your friends are getting married.. That's a trap!”

8. Appreciate and enjoy differences

“Don't over try to change your partner into who they are not; marriage isn't about changing your partners essence rather it is about finding the good in each other.”

9. Ho w about that foundation?

“Celebrate each bite size milestone.

“A successful marriage starts from the foundation. If the foundation is not built on CHRIST how can it withstand the storms?

10. Don’t rush, no pressure

“To my young daughters and sons out there I say, don’t despise the days of humble beginnings and don't allow anyone or society force you into a marriage you're not ready for.

“If you marry in haste u will repent at leisure…

“As for me, I believe marriage rocks… but get ready to work it!”