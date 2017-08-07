Home > Politics >

Timi Frank :  Ex-APC spokesman says party is dead under Oyegun

Frank has been at loggerheads with the APC chairman over his alleged high-handedness and undemocratic tendencies.

The former Deputy National Publicity Secretary of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Timi Frank has said that the party is dead under its chairman, John Oyegun.

The former spokesman also condemned the APC national working committee for leading the party astray.

He said “I’m happy that some of our leaders are now speaking out against the lack of internal democracy I have been fighting for all this while.

“It is still not too late if others will shun sentiments and see reasons to quickly rescue the APC from the current handlers, who are merchants and without minds of their own.”

Frank  also commended ex-Vice President Atiku Abubakar and Senate President Bukola Saraki for speaking up against the undemocratic activities in the ruling APC.

Atiku had earlier accused the leadership of the APC of failing to organise statutory meetings for the organs of the party.

The former Vice-President also said that the lack of internal democracy in the All Progressives Party (APC) and other political parties has made them bullying and undemocratic.

