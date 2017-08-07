Loose Talk Podcast :  Your faith Vs the doctor's report

The LT Giants discuss Fela's 20th-year death anniversary, his impact and legacy, Fareed Zakaria's jab at Buhari, Neymar's move to PSG, Amir Khan vs Anthony Joshua and more.

‘Loose Talk’ is centred around pop culture. It delves into trending topics happening all around the world discussing media, celebrities, lifestyle, sex, sports, politics, tech, religion, movies and TV, radio, music and much more.

The podcast is hosted by Ayomide Tayo, Steve Dede and Osagie Alonge.