Loose Talk Podcast :  Your faith Vs the doctor's report

Loose Talk Podcast Your faith Vs the doctor's report

The podcast is hosted by Ayomide Tayo, Steve Dede and Osagie Alonge.

Loose Talk Podcast Watch out for them HERPES!
Loose Talk Podcast Nigeria is baddo!
Loose Talk Podcast The episode from the other side
Loose Talk Podcast What did JAY-Z do?
Loose Talk Podcast At that very point of climax
The LT Giants discuss Fela's 20th-year death anniversary, his impact and legacy, Fareed Zakaria's jab at Buhari, Neymar's move to PSG, Amir Khan vs Anthony Joshua and more.

Loose Talk’ is centred around pop culture. It delves into trending topics happening all around the world discussing media, celebrities, lifestyle, sex, sports, politics, tech, religion, movies and TV, radio, music and much more.

