Loose Talk Podcast :  The episode from the other side

Loose Talk Podcast The episode from the other side

The podcast is hosted by Ayomide Tayo, Steve Dede and Osagie Alonge.

The LT Giants discuss Wizkid's 'Sounds From The Other Side' album, Akon signing yet another Nigerian, Cynthia Morgan's downhill career path and more!

Loose Talk’ is centred around pop culture. It delves into trending topics happening all around the world discussing media, celebrities, lifestyle, sex, sports, politics, tech, religion, movies and TV, radio, music and much more.

