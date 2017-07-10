Loose Talk Podcast :  Nigeria is baddo!

Osagz is in PH but the LT Giants hold it down, discussing the dangerous Baddo cult group in Ikorodu, Lagos, the recent Benin-Ore robbery, Wizkid vs Davido, @FuadXIV travelling all 36 states in Nigeria and more!

The podcast is hosted by Ayomide Tayo, Steve Dede and Osagie Alonge.