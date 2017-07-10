Home > Podcasts > Loose Talk >

Loose Talk Podcast :  Nigeria is baddo!

The podcast is hosted by Ayomide Tayo, Steve Dede and Osagie Alonge.

Osagz is in PH but the LT Giants hold it down, discussing the dangerous Baddo cult group in Ikorodu, Lagos, the recent Benin-Ore robbery, Wizkid vs Davido, @FuadXIV travelling all 36 states in Nigeria and more!

Loose Talk’ is centred around pop culture. It delves into trending topics happening all around the world discussing media, celebrities, lifestyle, sex, sports, politics, tech, religion, movies and TV, radio, music and much more.

