Loose Talk Podcast At that very point of climax

The podcast is hosted by Ayomide Tayo, Steve Dede and Osagie Alonge.

The LT Giants talk Buhari's absence, the kidnapped kids returned, the Not Tool Young To Run bill, the EFFC Twitter handler, Mr Eazi's performance on the James Corden show and more!

Loose Talk’ is centred around pop culture. It delves into trending topics happening all around the world discussing media, celebrities, lifestyle, sex, sports, politics, tech, religion, movies and TV, radio, music and much more.

