Home > News >

US says air strike kills 12 militants in Somalia

In Somalia US says air strike kills 12 militants

A US air strike in Somalia killed 12 militants from the Shabaab, an Al-Qaeda affiliate that launches regular attacks on targets in the African nation, the United States Africa Command said on Friday.

  • Published: , Refreshed:
The aftermath of a bombing in Somalia which killed at least 14 people outside a Mogadishu hotel in March, 2018, and for which Shabaab militants claimed responsibility play

The aftermath of a bombing in Somalia which killed at least 14 people outside a Mogadishu hotel in March, 2018, and for which Shabaab militants claimed responsibility

(AFP/File)
24/7 Live - Subscribe to the Pulse Newsletter!

A US air strike in Somalia killed 12 militants from the Shabaab, an Al-Qaeda affiliate that launches regular attacks on targets in the African nation, the United States Africa Command said on Friday.

It said US forces conducted the strike on Thursday in conjunction with Somalia's government about 30 miles (48 kilometers) southwest of Mogadishu.

The Shabaab was pushed out of Somalia's capital in 2011, and subsequently from other towns and cities, by soldiers from the African Union Mission in Somalia (AMISOM).

But the Islamists still hold sway in large parts of the countryside. They launch regular gun and bomb attacks on government, military and civilian targets in Mogadishu as well as ambushes on military convoys and outposts.

Somali commandos often carry out operations side-by-side with the American forces that train them. Air assaults and missile strikes have increased in recent months.

This was the 11th American strike against the Shabaab since the beginning of the year.

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Nigeria?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +2349055172167, Social Media @pulsenigeria247: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng. More information here.

Author

Pulse News Agency International by AFP

Pulse News Agency International by AFP Brings you the latest news from Africa, covering breaking news in business, politics, entertainment, technology, and more.

Top 3

1 Her Network Networking platform releases nominees for the Woman Of The...bullet

Related Articles

Football Far from Russia, rival world cup kicks off in London
In France Police clear Paris camp as migrant debate flares
Democracy Day Atiku says Nigerians deserve better living condition
Lifestyle These are the 7 most powerful African passports
World Kenya dam break wipes out villages, killing dozens
Polyandry Woman stoned to death for marrying 11 men
In East Africa Hundreds dead as floods wreak havoc
In Somalia Gunmen kidnap German nurse
Strategy 10 things expats wish they had known before they left their homes behind

News

A man holds a poster reading "RKN (Roskomnadzor - the Federal Service for Supervision of Communications, Information Technology and Mass Media) read the constitution!" during an opposition rally in central Moscow on May 13, 2018
Telegram Software company says Apple cleared path for app update
In PDP we used to kill people – Orji Kalu
Orji Kalu In PDP we used to kill people – Ex Gov
The West Bank city of Hebron is often the site of clashes between Palestinians and Israeli forces, such as here on December 22, 2017
Palestinian Man tries to hit Israeli soldiers with tractor, shot dead: army
China general slams 'irresponsible comments' on S. China Sea
In China General slams 'irresponsible comments' on S. China Sea