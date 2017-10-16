Uber West Africa gets a new GM in Lola Kassim

Lola Kassim has been appointed as General manager, Uber West Africa.

This follows the promotion of Ebi Atawodi who was promoted to resume position as Product Manager, Global Payments Growth for Uber worldwide.

Lola Kassim has a Bachelor’s degree from Harvard university and holds a MSc from the London School of Economics.

She has worked as a Management Consultant with McKinsey and Company, with over 10 years of global experience at senior private sector and government levels in Africa and Canada.

Speaking on her appointment, Lola says;

“I am immensely pleased to be joining Uber at a pivotal point in the company’s growth and expansion curve. My vision for West Africa, in particular, is to ensure that we are aligned with Uber’s overall objective of creating sustainable, alternative modes of mobility. In addition to creating value for driver-partners and riders, I will also be focused on ensuring that we continue to engage with our key stakeholders and relevant partners with a view to continued positive impact across West Africa.”

She will be responsible for driving Uber’s overall growth strategy in the West African region that boasts 18 countries including Nigeria and Ghana among others.