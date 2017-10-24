Home > News > Tech >

Publiseer to distribute your music and books online

Publiseer These guys want to distribute your music and books all over the web free of stress

This is another good look avenue for artists and book authors who want to focus on getting other important stuff done after their hardwork.

Publiseer  is a digital publishing platform tailored to meet the growing needs of independent Nigerian authors and artists. play

Publiseer is a digital platform that wants to take the stress of publishing and distribution of books and music online away from authors and artists.

Publiseer is a digital platform that wants to take the stress of publishing and distribution of books and music online away from authors and artists.

play Publiseer will see your music distributed across the popping digital music stores. (Publiseer.com)
 

Musicians can distribute across all major music digital stores and authors across digital book stores.

Publiseer  is a digital publishing platform tailored to meet the growing needs of independent Nigerian authors and artists. play Publiseer will see to it that passionate write-up gets around on Amazon and other platforms you may even recommend to them. (Publiseer.com)

 

The young team of six at Publiseer would then share 25% of the proceeds from sales.

Some of their other value propositions include fast track publishing, providing mock marketing materials for your music and book releases, and dedicated press releases for your products across top relevant websites.

When a unit of your work sells, you'll get 25% of the selling price, Publiseer gets 25% too, and the stores typically keep the remaining 50%. Your payments will be sent when your royalty accrued reaches a $20 (₦7,200) threshold.

Visit Publiseer.com for more gist.

