Publiseer to distribute your music and books online

Publiseer is a digital platform that wants to take the stress of publishing and distribution of books and music online away from authors and artists.

Musicians can distribute across all major music digital stores and authors across digital book stores.

The young team of six at Publiseer would then share 25% of the proceeds from sales.

Some of their other value propositions include fast track publishing, providing mock marketing materials for your music and book releases, and dedicated press releases for your products across top relevant websites.

When a unit of your work sells, you'll get 25% of the selling price, Publiseer gets 25% too, and the stores typically keep the remaining 50%. Your payments will be sent when your royalty accrued reaches a $20 (₦7,200) threshold.

Visit Publiseer.com for more gist.

