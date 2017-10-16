Home > News > Tech >

7 notable facts in retrospect about Steve Jobs

Steve Jobs Day 7 notable moments in retrospect about the life and times of man behind Apple

This day October 16 is celebrated on every year in memorial of the great American entrepreneur and inventor Steve Jobs.

  • Published: , Refreshed:
The current Apple TV (left) vs the second-generation (right.) play

The current Apple TV (left) vs the second-generation (right.)

(Apple)
24/7 Live - Subscribe to the Pulse Newsletter!

Today October 16, 2017 marks Steve Jobs’ day, a day set aside in remembrance of the iconic entrepreneur.

The day was inaugurated by the Governor of California Jerry Brown in honor of the late Jobs.

-Steve Jobs embraced spirituality in some sense, where he would make a retreat to India and walk barefoot in the office. He was a budhist and had a budhist monk preside over his wedding.

Steve Jobs showing off the iPhone 4 at the 2010 Worldwide Developers Conference play

Steve Jobs showing off the iPhone 4 at the 2010 Worldwide Developers Conference

(Matthew Yohe)

 

-Steve's favorite musicians were Bob Dylan and The Beatles, two musicians whom he shares their political ideologies, anti-establishment views and reportedly youthful experimentation with psychedelic drug usage.

-In 1985, Jobs after being removed from his position as Apple CEO and moved to Head of New Product Development, ultimately decided to resign, and took along with him five senior Apple employees to start another company called NeXT Inc.

-NexT which was computer designed for higher education institutions was acquired by financially struggling Apple for $ 427 million which later got Steve his position as CEO of Apple, returning Apple to profitability.

play Steve Jobs holding a en:MacBook Air (at en:MacWorld Conference & Expo 2008 - Moscone Center - San Francisco, CA) (Matthew Yohe )

 

-In 1987, Jobs engaged in war of words with Dell PC maker Michael Dell, criticizing Dell for being ‘’uninnovative with his PCs”. He was often described as a tyrant, one employees feared to run into in an elevator. Jobs' relentless work ethic may have been shaped by some of his dysfunctional family affairs as well.

-An adopted child of two graduate students, Jobs died from a relapse of pancreatic cancer. On his death bed in hometown, Palo Alto, California, surrounded by family, Steve’s final words were three monosyllables “Oh wow, Oh wow, Oh wow”.

About Steve Jobs, Fassbender said: “The one thing that stuck with me was how much of an impression he made on these people." play

About Steve Jobs, Fassbender said: “The one thing that stuck with me was how much of an impression he made on these people."

(AP)

 

-The revolutionary Apple inventor had two biopics created in his honor - titled Jobs (2013) and “Steve Jobs” (2015).

play Ashton Kutcher stars as Steve Jobs in 2013's "Jobs" biopic movie. (Youtube)

 

Ashton Kutcher and Michael Fassbender respectively starred as the iconic Steve Jobs.

ALSO READ: Apple CEO Tim Cook reflects on the lesson from Steve Jobs' biggest flop

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Nigeria?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +2349055172167, Social Media @pulsenigeria247: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng. More information here.

Author

Abiola Solanke

Abiola Solanke is an Associate at Pulse, a music forward guy, sucker for sitcoms and intellectual conversation.

Top 3

1 MTN, Glo, Airtel, Etisalat This is how Nigeria's major mobile networks...bullet
2 DSTV Can cable company's free Wi-Fi data package help win over TSTV...bullet
3 TSTV FOX Networks Group reportedly deny Pay-TV companybullet

Related Articles

iPhone X This Apple anniversary device is not your regular iPhone
Apple Tim Cook named on TIME's 100 Most Influential people list
Tech News Apple CEO-Tim Cook says he wants to die poor
Steve Jobs Late Apple CEO’s business cards auctioned
Facebook vs Apple Mark Zuckerberg attacks Tim Cook over comments about social network ads
Apple Tim Cook offered his liver to save Steve Job's life
Apple Within 9 years, 1 billion iPhones have been sold

Tech

Zimbabwe's Mugabe reads wrong speech at opening of parliament
Opinion The rising trend of African leaders meddling with citizens' social media rights
"My vision for West Africa, in particular, is to ensure that we are aligned with Uber’s overall objective of creating sustainable, alternative modes of mobility" - Lola Kassim
Uber Ride-sharing company gets a new GM in Lola Kassim
The Mugabe led goverment intends to 'protect' its citizens with this new law
Zimbabwe It's now a crime to create a Whatsapp group without registering with this government
The 23rd Nigerian Economic Summit (NES23) was jointly organized by the Nigerian Economic Summit Group (NESG) and the Federal Ministry of Budget and National Planning.
NES 23 Startups L & L Foods, Accounteer, Mypadi.ng, emerge winners