7 notable facts in retrospect about Steve Jobs

Today October 16, 2017 marks Steve Jobs’ day, a day set aside in remembrance of the iconic entrepreneur.

The day was inaugurated by the Governor of California Jerry Brown in honor of the late Jobs.

-Steve Jobs embraced spirituality in some sense, where he would make a retreat to India and walk barefoot in the office. He was a budhist and had a budhist monk preside over his wedding.

-Steve's favorite musicians were Bob Dylan and The Beatles, two musicians whom he shares their political ideologies, anti-establishment views and reportedly youthful experimentation with psychedelic drug usage.

-In 1985, Jobs after being removed from his position as Apple CEO and moved to Head of New Product Development, ultimately decided to resign, and took along with him five senior Apple employees to start another company called NeXT Inc.

-NexT which was computer designed for higher education institutions was acquired by financially struggling Apple for $ 427 million which later got Steve his position as CEO of Apple, returning Apple to profitability.

-In 1987, Jobs engaged in war of words with Dell PC maker Michael Dell, criticizing Dell for being ‘’uninnovative with his PCs”. He was often described as a tyrant, one employees feared to run into in an elevator. Jobs' relentless work ethic may have been shaped by some of his dysfunctional family affairs as well.

-An adopted child of two graduate students, Jobs died from a relapse of pancreatic cancer. On his death bed in hometown, Palo Alto, California, surrounded by family, Steve’s final words were three monosyllables “Oh wow, Oh wow, Oh wow”.

-The revolutionary Apple inventor had two biopics created in his honor - titled Jobs (2013) and “Steve Jobs” (2015).

Ashton Kutcher and Michael Fassbender respectively starred as the iconic Steve Jobs.