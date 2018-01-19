Home > News > Politics >

Senator welcomes Olusola Oke, others to APC

Ajayi Boroffice Senator welcomes Olusola Oke, others to APC

NAN reports that Oke, a Senior Advocate of Nigeria (SAN), and a 2016 governorship candidate of Alliance for Democracy (AD), defected to APC on Thursday in Akure with his supporters.

  • Published:
Senator Ajayi Boroffice play

Senator Ajayi Boroffice

(The Nation)
24/7 Live - Subscribe to the Pulse Newsletter!

Prof. Ajayi Boroffice, Senator representing Ondo North Senatorial District has applauded the return of the former legal adviser of Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Chief Olusola Oke and his supporters to the All Progressives Congress (APC) in Ondo State.

NAN reports that Oke, a Senior Advocate of Nigeria (SAN), and a 2016 governorship candidate of Alliance for Democracy (AD), defected to APC on Thursday in Akure with his supporters.

Boroffice commendation is contained in a statement issued by his Media Adviser, Mr Kayode Fakuyi, on Friday in Akure.

“The senator is delighted to note that the laudable efforts of himself and other party leaders to woo politicians from other political parties to join the APC have started yielding positive results.

“As a matter of fact, the wave of defection is currently blowing across Ondo, Ogun, Osun, Oyo, Ekiti and Lagos States,” it read.

The statement added that in the weeks ahead, APC would receive more political gladiators into its fold.

It urged the defectors to quickly perfect their membership registration in order to join hands with party leaders to build a united and formidable party in the state.

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Nigeria?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +2349055172167, Social Media @pulsenigeria247: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng. More information here.

Author

Pulse News Agency Local by NAN brings you the latest news from Nigeria, covering breaking news in business, politics, entertainment, technology, and more.

Top 3

1 Olusola Adeyeye Senator says politicians are killing Nigeriansbullet
2 Pulse Opinion Will Nigerians be forced to pick between the devil and...bullet
3 Sonni Ogbuoji Drama at Senate as PDP lawmakers halt colleague's...bullet

Related Articles

Akinwunmi Ambode Governor orders census of worship centres in Lagos
Sen Ajayi Boroffice I remain in APC
Ondo Election, Tinubu Cracks deepen as APC leader shuns campaign rally
Ondo State Election APC says state is very important to FG
UTME Validating exams for 3 years harmful, says JAMB Registrar
Ondo Election APC commences governorship primary amidst tight security
SUF 'We didn't withdraw forgery case in court' - Senators' Forum says

Politics

Alhaji Atiku Abubakar
APMAN Group seeks support for Atiku’s 2019 presidential aspiration
Aisha Buhari takes 'cabal' shot at President Buhari on Twitter
Aisha Buhari First Lady takes 'cabal' shot at President on Twitter
Senator Shehu Sani says the only difference between the APC and PDP is the name
Shehu Sani Senator says APC and PDP are the same
House of Reps Speaker Yakubu Dogara
Yakubu Dogara Bauchi gov and speaker are fighting, here's why