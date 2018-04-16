Home > News > Politics >

Senator Ademola Adeleke to run for Osun governorship election

Ademola Adeleke 'Dancing Senator' declares intention to run for Osun governorship election

Senator Adeleke's elder brother, Isiaka, had planned to contest for the same governorship election before he died in April 2017.

  • Published:
Senator Ademola Adeleke to run for Osun governorship election play

Senator Ademola Adeleke after winning the senatorial election in 2017

(newspunch)
24/7 Live - Subscribe to the Pulse Newsletter!

Senator representing Osun west senatorial district, Ademola Adeleke, has declared his intention to contest the September 22 governorship election in the state.

Adeleke announced his plan to run for the office in a letter written to the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP).

In the letter addressed to the PDP, he said he is joining the governorship election race because he believes he possesses "all it takes to unite leaders and members of our party as well as galvanise the general electorate towards ensuring a resounding victory for the PDP in the forthcoming poll."

"In accordance with the directive of the leadership of our great party, I wish to respectfully express my intent to vie for the ticket of the party as its candidate in the Osun state governorship election holding on the 22nd September 2018," Adeleke wrote.

"I am a member of the party in Sagba Abogunde ward 2 of the Ede north local government in the Osun west senatorial district.

"As a loyal man from the strongest political base of the PDP in Osun state, I am willing, able and prepared to offer myself for this great service if given the opportunity to fly our flag as the governorship candidate.

"I pledge my continuous commitment and support to the stability, growth and success of the PDP at all levels", he added.

Ademola Adeleke has won our hearts with his victory dance play Senator Ademola Adeleke won Nigerians' hearts with his dance moves (Daily Post )

 

Adeleke had in 2017 defected from the All Progressives Congress (APC) to the PDP to contest the  Osun west senatorial district election.

The seat became vacant after his elder brother, Isiaka Adeleke, who occupied it, died in April 2017.

ALSO READ: 5 times 'dancing senator' Ademola Adeleke put smiles on our faces

Before his death, Isiaka planned to run for the governorship election in Osun.

Ademola is also the famous 'dancing senator' uncle of pop star Davido.

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Nigeria?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +2349055172167, Social Media @pulsenigeria247: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng. More information here.

Author

Dimeji Akinloye

Dimeji Akinloye is a Senior Associate at Pulse. He's a Journalist with keen interest in photojournalism and documentary photography. He's also a passionate social worker. And he can sell his birthright for a hot plate of Pasta with Asun. Follow him on Instagram and Twitter: @dimejixx

Top 3

1 Buhari Yakassai reveals how North rigged 2015 election for Presidentbullet
2 Buhari President will punish indisciplined Nigerians during 2nd term -...bullet
3 Buhari This APC presidential aspirant just challenged President to...bullet

Related Articles

Pulse Opinion Why we need to pay Nigerian Senators more money
National Assembly 5 Things to expect as lawmakers resume duty
Ademola Adeleke We're lovin' the dancing senator who has shattered the internet
Osun By-Election NGO commends INEC, says election credible, free and fair
Jumbo Pay 7 ways to become a senator in Nigeria
Ademola Adeleke Senate swears in newly elected Osun lawmaker
Osun West By-Election INEC presents Adeleke with certificate of return
Osun West By-Election I have taken the result in good faith - Husain

Politics

Kogi people will vote Buhari for 2nd term - Bello
Yahaya Bello Governor reveals how Buhari won in 2015
Fayose reacts to Offa robbery attack, criticises police
Ekiti Poll CNPP cautions politicians on violence
Can Fayemi return as Ekiti Governor?
Pulse Opinion Can Fayemi return as Ekiti Governor?
A Fulani herding boy interacts with a cow in a field outside Kaduna, northwest Nigeria, on February 22, 2017, where long-standing tensions between herdsmen and farmers have flared up again
2019 Election Analysts say killer herdsmen will make Buhari lose votes in middle belt