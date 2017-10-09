Vice President Yemi Osnbajo says the thought of contesting for Nigeria’s number one position has never crossed his mind.

Osinbajo stated this on Monday, October 9, 2017, at the Financial Times Africa Summit in London.

There have been unconfirmed reports that President Muhammadu Buhari might not seek reelection for health reasons.

Some of the talks have also been about the possibility of Osinbajo contesting in the 2019 elections.

But when asked about that possibility, the Vice President said, “None of that is on the cards,” according to Reuters.

Similarly, the Presidency has disowned a group which puts Vice-President Yemi Osinbajo against President Muhammadu Buhari as presidential candidate in the 2019 election.

The volunteer group, called 'Osinbajo Volunteers', says it believes Osinbajo should be the next President of Nigeria but admits that the Vice-President did not endorse its campaign.