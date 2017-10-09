Home > News > Politics >

Osinbajo:I have no plans to run for President in 2019

Osinbajo I have no plans to run for President, says VP

Osinbajo says he has never thought about contesting for the position of Nigeria's president.

  • Published: , Refreshed:
Professor Yemi Osinbajo play

Professor Yemi Osinbajo

(Guardian)
24/7 Live - Subscribe to the Pulse Newsletter!

Vice President Yemi Osnbajo says the thought of contesting for Nigeria’s number one position has never crossed his mind.

Osinbajo stated this on Monday, October 9, 2017, at the Financial Times Africa Summit in London.

There have been unconfirmed reports that President Muhammadu Buhari might not seek reelection for health reasons.

ALSO READ: Why Osinbajo is in the best position to become Nigeria's president in 2019

Some of the talks have also been about the possibility of Osinbajo contesting in the 2019 elections.

President Buhari with Vice President Yemi Osinbajo play

President Buhari with Vice President Yemi Osinbajo

(Presidency/Twitter)

 

But when asked about that possibility, the Vice President said, “None of that is on the cards,” according to Reuters.

Similarly, the Presidency has disowned a group which puts Vice-President Yemi Osinbajo against President Muhammadu Buhari as presidential candidate in the 2019 election.

The volunteer group, called 'Osinbajo Volunteers', says it believes Osinbajo should be the next President of Nigeria but admits that the Vice-President did not endorse its campaign.

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Nigeria?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +2349055172167, Social Media @pulsenigeria247: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng. More information here.

Author

Goodness Adaoyiche

Goodness Adaoyiche is a Senior Associate at Pulse.  She is a creative writer with a keen interest in politics and investigative reporting. Goodness believes that simple things are beautiful. Contact her via email: goodness.adaoyiche@ringier.ng

Top 3

1 Peter Obi Politics made me poorer – Ex-Governor saysbullet
2 Tunde Bakare 'Here is how to restructure Nigeria', Cleric breaks it downbullet
3 Buhari Northern youths beg President seek re-election in 2019bullet

Related Articles

Babachir Lawal, Ayo Oke Presidency too slow on punishing corruption suspects - Sagay
Pulse Opinion Why Osinbajo is in the best position to become Nigeria's president in 2019
Osinbajo VP delivers keynote address on`What Makes Africa Work’ at London FT summit
Buhari Arewa Youth Forum says President has failed Nigerians
Osinbajo VP thinks Nigerians are not angry enough about corruption
Agriculture Rice farmers, processors to slash price of locally produced rice to N6, 000 per bag
Buhari President presides over FEC meeting

Politics

President Muhammadu Buhari with Yobe state governor, Ibrahim Geidam at the Presidential Villa
Buhari President meets Yobe, Sokoto, Jigawa Governors
Nieria Coat of Arm
Nigeria Second republic political parties
THISDAY NEWSPAPER
Pulse Frontpage Read today's newspaper headlines [Monday, October 9, 2017]
NYSC corps members on parade
Anambra Election 8,000 corps members available for poll — NYSC