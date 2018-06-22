Pulse.ng logo
Oshiomhole unopposed for APC chair as Ebri withdraws

APC Chairmanship Oshiomhole unopposed as Ebri withdraws

  • Published: , Refreshed:
PDP will collapse when I become APC chairman - Oshiomhole play

Ex Edo Governor, Adams Oshiomhole

(Punch)
The coast is virtually clear for former governor Adams Oshiomhole’s bid for the chairmanship of the All Progressives Congress.

The last of his rivals, Chief Clement Ebri, also a former Governor of Cross River,  announced his withdrawal from the race, leaving Oshiomhole now unopposed.

Ebri’s decision to withdraw from the race was made known on Thursday in his letter titled: “Withdrawal from National Championship race”, in Abuja.

Ebri’s decision came ahead of the party’s National Convention slated for Saturday and followed two other chairmanship aspirants’ withdrawal from the race.

ALSO READ: PDP will collapse when I become APC chairman

He stated in the letter that his decision to withdraw from the race came after due consultations with friends, family and associates in the interest of the party.

He added that the decision was also taken in his belief that “all stakeholders “must tow in the same rancour free direction as the 2019 general election approaches”.

Ebri noted that what happened in the leadership of the APC was directly responsible as to whether it could deliver on its promises to Nigerians to provide them with better lives.

He said that such was the core conviction that drove him into declaring his candidacy for the party’s National chairmanship position in the first place.

He also stated that the fundamental task of the APC was to win elections, adding that it behoved on the party to offer its elected officials a means for organising government.

This, Ebri said, became the primary link between the people and government.

He also urged his supporters to transfer their support for his aspiration  to former governor of Edo, Mr Adams Oshiomhole as National Chairman of the APC.

““We should all render him every support and encouragement he needs as he and his team proceed to rebuild our party into a formidable, unified and inclusive organisation where every voice counts,” he said.

