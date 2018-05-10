Home > News > Politics >

Obasanjo to join African Democratic Congress

Obasanjo Ex-President to join African Democratic Congress

  • Published:
Ex-President Obasanjo to join African Democratic Congress play

President Olusegun Obasanjo

(The DailyBells Nigeria)
Former President Olusegun Obasanjo has said that his group, Coalition for Nigeria Movement (CNM) has adopted the African Democratic Congress(ADC) as it’s political platform.

According to The Nation, the former President said that the move is aimed at enabling the group achieve its goal of changing the current state of governance in Nigeria.

Speaking on the economy, OBJ said that the standard of living in Nigeria has gotten worse.

According to him, President Buhari and his party, the All Progressives Congress (APC) are taking Nigerians for a ride.

Vanguard reports that he said “Let me start by welcoming and commending the emergence of a renewed and reinvigorated African Democratic Congress, ADC, as a political party.

“Since the inception of Coalition for Nigeria Movement, CNM, many of the sixty-eight registered political parties had contacted and consulted with the Movement on coming together and working together.

“The leadership of the Movement, after detailed examination, wide consultation and bearing in mind the orientation, policies and direction of the Movement, have agreed to adopt ADC as its platform to work with others for bringing about desirable change in the Nigeria polity and governance.”

OBJ mocks Buhari’s US press briefing

Obasanjo recently took a swipe at President Buhari after his joint press briefing with with President Trump in the United States.

According to Premium Times, the former President said that Buhari undermined Nigeria’s interest and missed an opportunity to sell himself as a good leader.

The former President has been a constant critic of Buhari’s administration.

 He also openly criticised the anti-corruption fight of the APC led government.

According to OBJ, the war against corruption has been polluted by people in Buhari’s inner circle who have been smeared with corruption allegations.

