Nwosu reaffirms MKO Abiola as winner of June 12, 1993 poll

The chairman of the defunct National Electoral Commission (NEC), which conducted the historic June 12 , 1993 election, Professor Humphrey Nwosu, has reaffirmed MKO Abiola's victory in the poll.

He commended President Muhammadu Buhari for honouring Abiola by declaring June 12, in place of May 29, as Nigeria's Democracy Day.

Nwosu said the honour for "the winner (Abiola) will rekindle the national consciousness of all Nigerians for a better nation".

He stated this in a letter to the Federal Government in response to his invitation to attend the June 12, 2018, ceremony where the late Abiola, the late Chief Gani Fawehinmi (SAN) and Ambassador Babagana Kingibe will be decorated with national honours.

The June 12, 1993 election is believed to be Nigeria's freest and fairest poll ever.

Absence at Investiture

In Nwosu's letter which he addressed to the Secretary to the Government of the Federation (SGF), Boss Mustapha, he regretted that he will not be able to attend the investiture ceremony as he is currently out of the country.

"I thank His Excellency, the President of the Federal Republic of Nigeria, Muhammadu Buhari and the Federal Government of Nigeria for recognizing June 12 as Democracy Day and also honouring the winner of June 12, 1993, presidential election, Chief M.K.O. Abiola", the letter reads.

"Indeed, June 12, 1993 marked a turning point in Nigeria’s tortuous journey towards a democratic polity. It is an honour to the very hard-working men and women of the defunct National Electoral Commission under my leadership at this long-awaited recognition. I humbly commend this action by the President.

"Undoubtedly, the democratic system of governance is the best, especially for the multiethnic nation like ours. I thank you for building on the foundation which my team and I labored strenuously to establish and actualise on June 12, 1993. It is our hope that expanding the frontiers of democracy of which all the people of Nigeria, regardless of ethnic group, will provide economic, social and developmental benefits that will certainly make Nigeria a great nation not only in Africa but across the world.

"Certainly, the scheduled event on Tuesday, June 12, 2018 will rekindle the national consciousness of all Nigerians for a better Nation. Unfortunately, due to circumstances beyond my control I will not be present at the investiture ceremony as I am outside the country."

The former Director General of Hope ’93, Chief Abiola’s Campaign organisation, Dr. Jonathan Zwingina, also lauded Buhari and Nwosu doing a great job of organising a credible poll.