Nigerians should participate actively-Secretary Union S/Africa

He told the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) on the telephone from Johannesburg, South Africa on Saturday that Nigerians in the Diaspora had so much to contribute to the development of the country.

Mr Emeka Ezinteje, Secretary, Nigerian Union, South Africa. play

Mr Emeka Ezinteje, Secretary, Nigerian Union, South Africa.

(independent)
Mr Emeka Ezinteje, the Secretary of Nigerian Union, South Africa has called on Nigerians living abroad to participate actively in the 2019 election.

I encourage Nigerians living abroad to return home and participate in elective positions in the 2019 election. One way of contributing to the development of our country is to be part of the democratic movement.

“ There are eminently qualified Nigerians in the Diaspora with good credentials that can be elected into positions, come 2019 election, “ he said.

Ezinteje, who is also the Secretary-General of Ohaneze ndigbo, a socio-cultural organisation, South Africa chapter, said that Nigerians in the Diaspora had lots of ideas if they get the people`s mandate.

“ Apart from the intellectual aspect, such Nigerians can use their contacts and exposure to attract investments and goodwill to the country.

“ They also have a lot to contribute intellectually and materially, especially in infrastructural and human capital development,” he said.

Ezinteje said that he had plans to contest for the Oyi /Ayamelum Local Government of Anambra  Federal House of Representatives seat in the 2019 election.

I have plans to represent my constituency in the House of Representatives. We have resolved to be the voice of the youths in government.. The aim is to give effective representation to our people,” he said.

Ezinteje said that his priority would be education and infrastructural development.

“ Education is the bedrock of any society. With education, the society is organised and development can be achieved,” he said.

