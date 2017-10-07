Home > News > Politics >

Fayose :  Ex Oyo Governor, Ladoja supports Ekiti Governor’s presidential bid

Ladoja said this when he paid the Ekiti state Governor a courtesy visit at the Government House.

Ekiti State Governor Peter Ayodele Fayose celebrates with supporters after announcing on September 28, 2017 that he will run in the next Nigerian General Elections in 2019 play

Ekiti State Governor Peter Ayodele Fayose celebrates with supporters after announcing on September 28, 2017 that he will run in the next Nigerian General Elections in 2019

(AFP)
The former Governor of Oyo state, Rashid Ladoja has called on the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) not to stop Governor Ayo Fayose from contesting for President in 2019.

The former Governor also said that it is Fayose’s constitutional right to run for President as a Nigerian.

Ladoka said “Governor Fayose is my own brother and he is a go-getter. Whatever he sets his mind to achieve, he goes for it and he gets it. He is eminently qualified and possesses all the leadership capabilities to rule Nigeria and take us out of the woods.

“Some people in the PDP have said that they have zoned the presidency to the north, but it is left for Fayose to convince the members in the PDP to support him for his presidential ambition. He is fit for it judging from his antecedents as a quintessential leader in the country.

 “I also want to advise the party leadership to use zoning of the presidency in a way that would guarantee the PDP winning the election in 2019 and not as a way of favouring some individuals who may not be ready for the job.”

He also praised the Governor for his performance in Ekiti state, saying “Fayose has performed excellently well in governing Ekiti. There is no governor in this country today who can beat his chest two times and say my state came tops for two consecutive times in NECO.

“Fayose as a political enigma cannot be uprooted in Ekiti based on his good governance, transparency and the many good projects he is embarking on in the state and which has adorned the landscape of the Fountain of Knowlegde. I therefore advise APC to forget Ekiti in 2018, as Ekiti people would not like to leave Fayose for the need to continue the good works of Fayose.”

Meanwhile, the Chairman of the PDP, Ahmed Makarfi, has said that Fayose’s presidential ambition is a waste of everyone's time as it doesn't align with the party's position.

