Pulse.ng logo
Go
Facebook
Twitter
Instagram
Youtube
Home > News > Politics >

INEC says there may be over 100 parties contesting in 2019 elections

2019 Elections INEC says there may be over 100 parties contesting at next year's polls

138 political associations have already applied for registration ahead of next year's elections

  • Published:
INEC says there may be over 100 parties contesting in 2019 elections play INEC Chairman, Prof. Mahmood Yakubu (Guardian)
24/7 Live - Subscribe to the Pulse Newsletter!

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) has disclosed that there may be at least 100 political parties contecting for elective positions in the 2019 general elections.

The commission's chairman, Prof. Mahmood Yakubu, disclosed this while speaking at an election stakeholders' summit in Abuja.

He revealed that 138 political associations have applied for registration as proper political parties to join the country's pool of 68 parties ahead of the 2019 elections.

"As at June 8, 2018, we have received requests from 138 associations to register as political parties to join the already 68 registered political parties. So, we may have more than the 68 registered political parties before the 2019 general elections," he said.

While he expressed concern that the additions could prove problematic and have a significant impact on logistics for next year's elections, he explained that the commission lacks powers to stop political associations from applying to register.

INEC's preparations for 2019 elections

Prof Yakubu also disclosed that the commission is working with the Nigeria Immigration Service (NIS) to apprehend foreigners who are trying to take part in the voter's registration exercise. He revealed that over 300 foreigners have already been arrested while attempting to register to vote at next year's polls.

He said the commission is also collaborating with security agencies and formulating administrative procedures to check incidences of vote-buying at polling centres

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Nigeria?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +2349055172167, Social Media @pulsenigeria247: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng. More information here.

Author

Samson Toromade

Samson Toromade is a news reporter for Pulse. Contact: samson.toromade@ringier.ng

Top 3

1 Obasanjo Former President says no one can intimidate himbullet
2 nPDP Mass defection looms in APC as Buhari 'rejects' meeting Saraki,...bullet
3 Buhari President doesn't want a meeting with nPDP, here's whybullet

Related Articles

Alhasssan Mama Taraba says she'll become governor in 2019
Moghalu Presidential aspirant says he's shocked to become a politician
APC, PDP Audits reveal parties spent combined N7.7bn on 2015 elections
Moghalu Aspirant says he's Nigeria's next president
Moghalu Aspirant joins Young Progressive Party to run for president in 2019
Remi Sonaiya Presidential aspirant wants to turn NYSC into compulsory military service
Obasanjo Ex-President says PDP spent $3bn from government treasury on 2015 elections
Pulse Opinion Your PVC is useless more than you think

Politics

Army says soldiers will be on standby for Rivers LG elections
Nyesom Wike Rivers LG Polls: Rivers governor commends RSIEC
Ekiti Election: How FG plans to defeat PDP, Fayose
Ekiti Election How federal government plans to defeat PDP, Fayose
Bayelsa Commissioner, Special Adviser dump PDP for APC
Ibarakumo Otobo Bayelsa Commissioner, Special Adviser dump PDP for APC
Atiku says he's unsatisfied with Buhari's administration
Atiku Former Vice President says he's unsatisfied with Buhari's administration