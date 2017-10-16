Femi Adesina calls Ezekwesili a 'wailing wailer'

President Muhammadu Buhari's Special Adviser on Media and Publicity, Femi Adesina, has responded to criticism from former Minister of Education, Dr. Oby Ezekwesili, by insisting he won't grant an audience to 'wailing wailers'.

According to a report by The Punch, the president's spokesman said this on Sunday, October 15, 2017, when he was asked to respond to the former minister's recent comments on a statement released by him.

In response, he said, "I don't respond to wailing wailers in their private capacities."

Dr. Ezekwesili had responded to a recent press release issued by Adesina where he condemned the public outrage targeted at President Buhari over the revelation that he asked the World Bank to prioritise its developmental programmes across the northern parts of Nigeria.

He said ignorant and mischievous people deliberately twisted the information to unfairly misrepresent the president's intentions.

In her response, Ezekwesili had described the press release as indelicate way of handling a contentious issue.

She said, "The terrible indecorous press release by Femi Adesina worsens a fractious debate. This FG cannot be leaders of toxicity in public debate. Healthy debates are important for managing our diversity. The government of President Buhari should reign in his media team and retrain them to be effective."

'Wailing wailers' has been coined as a term for critics of President Buhari's administration. Dr. Ezekwesili has grown to be one of the vocal voices against the president's brand of leadership, recently referring to his Independence Day speech as 'divisive and uninspiring'.