Home > News > Politics >

Fajuyitan now KOWA Party Chairman in Lagos

KOWA Party Fajuyitan now party chairman in Lagos

Fajuyitan, who was unopposed, emerged the party Chairman at the state congress of the party held at Light Chapel Event Centre, Ilupeju, Lagos.

  • Published:
KOWA Party logo play

KOWA Party

(KOWA)
24/7 Live - Subscribe to the Pulse Newsletter!

Dr Fadahunsi Fajuyitan, the interim Lagos State Chairman of the KOWA Party, has emerged the substantive Chairman.

Fajuyitan, who was unopposed, emerged the party Chairman at the state congress of the party held at Light Chapel Event Centre, Ilupeju, Lagos.

Other state officers elected include Dr Bimbo Oyedokun, Deputy Chairman; Mr Emmanuel Ayomide-Baafog, Secretary; Emenyi Abang, Organising Secretary; Abhulimen Marvins, Public Relations Officer; and Mr Chimezie Nwosu Youth Caucus Leader.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that 79 votes were cast at the election, although the party has a total of 489 registered members.

NAN also reports that the party has 12 vacant positions to be contested for but only six were vied for.

The Returning Officer, Mr Mark Adebayo, presented the party’s constitution to the new state executive members and urged them to work harder for the success of the party in the 2019 polls.

He called on the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) to consider introducing electronic voting in future elections.

According to him, electronic voting brings integrity into electoral process.

Nigeria should adopt e-voting as part of its political culture,’’ Adebayo said.

In his acceptance speech, the newly elected chairman thanked the members of the party for voting for him.

He promised to carry along all KOWA party members for the growth and development of the party.

NAN reports that INEC monitored the congress.

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Nigeria?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +2349055172167, Social Media @pulsenigeria247: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng. More information here.

Author

Pulse News Agency Local by NAN brings you the latest news from Nigeria, covering breaking news in business, politics, entertainment, technology, and more.

Top 3

1 Pulse Opinion Obasanjo's new coalition is dead on arrivalbullet
2 Presidential Battle 7 candidates who want Buhari's jobbullet
3 Obasanjo Tinubu says ex president was simply playing politics with...bullet

Related Articles

KOWA Party Presidential aspirants will write exam before contesting in 2019 - National Secretary
KOWA Party's ex presidential candidate apologises to Nigerians
Pulse Opinion Will Nigerians be forced to pick between the devil and the deep blue sea again in 2019?
Anambra Election Group asks INEC to screen political parties thoroughly
In Sokoto APC wins House of Rep by-election
Anambra Election Meet record 37 candidates contesting for Governor
Anambra Election INEC names Obiano, Obaze, Nwoye, 34 others as candidates in upcoming poll
Pulse List 5 women who should consider running for office in 2019
Goodluck Jonathan 7 things we learnt from ex president at PDP convention

Politics

In 2015, Remi Sonaiya became Nigeria's first female presidential candidate
KOWA Party Presidential aspirants will write exam before contesting in 2019 - National Secretary
Mr Emeka Ezinteje, Secretary, Nigerian Union, South Africa.
2019 Election Nigerians in Diaspora should participate actively-Secretary Nig Union S/Africa
Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro has been declared the candidate of the ruling Socialist Party in the 2018 presidential election
Nicolas Maduro Venezuela gears up for re-election with party backing
Catalonia's separatist parties have to decide in the coming days to set their differences aside and back ousted exiled Catalan leader Carles Puigdemont or seek an alternative
In Catalonia Puigdemont or plan B? Catalan separatists divided