Fajuyitan now KOWA Party Chairman in Lagos

Dr Fadahunsi Fajuyitan, the interim Lagos State Chairman of the KOWA Party, has emerged the substantive Chairman.

Fajuyitan, who was unopposed, emerged the party Chairman at the state congress of the party held at Light Chapel Event Centre, Ilupeju, Lagos.

Other state officers elected include Dr Bimbo Oyedokun, Deputy Chairman; Mr Emmanuel Ayomide-Baafog, Secretary; Emenyi Abang, Organising Secretary; Abhulimen Marvins, Public Relations Officer; and Mr Chimezie Nwosu Youth Caucus Leader.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that 79 votes were cast at the election, although the party has a total of 489 registered members.

NAN also reports that the party has 12 vacant positions to be contested for but only six were vied for.

The Returning Officer, Mr Mark Adebayo, presented the party’s constitution to the new state executive members and urged them to work harder for the success of the party in the 2019 polls.

He called on the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) to consider introducing electronic voting in future elections.

According to him, electronic voting brings integrity into electoral process.

“Nigeria should adopt e-voting as part of its political culture,’’ Adebayo said.

In his acceptance speech, the newly elected chairman thanked the members of the party for voting for him.

He promised to carry along all KOWA party members for the growth and development of the party.

NAN reports that INEC monitored the congress.