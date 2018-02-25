Home > News > Politics >

ECOWAS Long-Term Observers arrives Sierra Leone

In Sierra Leone ECOWAS Long-Term Observers arrives

This was disclosed in a statement issued the ECOWAS Network of Electoral Commissions (ECONEC) on its website on Sunday.

  • Published:
play
24/7 Live - Subscribe to the Pulse Newsletter!

An ECOWAS Mission of 15 Long-Term Observers (LTOs) has arrived in Sierra Leone for the country’s presidential, parliamentary and local council elections scheduled for March 7.

This was disclosed in a statement issued the ECOWAS Network of Electoral Commissions (ECONEC) on its website on Sunday.

ECONEC is the umbrella organization of Electoral Management Bodies (EMBs) in West Africa founded in 2008 to promote free, fair and credible elections.

The LTOs team, according to the statement is part of a larger 55-member ECOWAS Observation Mission led by Liberia’s former Interim President, Prof. Amos Sawyer, who would be arriving along with the Short-term observers.

It stated that the regional observers would be deployed across Sierra Leone’s 16 administrative districts for the elections.

The ECOWAS Mission, which includes legal, elections, constitutional, gender, civil society and media experts, and secretariat staff of the ECONEC are deployed by the ECOWAS Commission.

“The mission are deployed in line with the regional protocol on democracy and good governance, which mandates ECOWAS to support member States holding elections.

“The Mission is supported by a Technical team from the ECOWAS Commission,” it stated.

It added that ECOWAS, after contributing to end the 11-year civil war in Sierra Leone has continued to support the consolidation of peace and democracy in the country.

“This is the fourth multi-party election in Sierra Leone since the end of its civil war in 2002, but the first time that authorities in the country would be entirely responsible for the electoral process following the departure of the UN Mission in 2014.”

It noted that ECONEC conducted a Needs Assessment Mission to Sierra Leone in July 2017 led by Prof. Mahmood Yakubu, President of its Governing Board and Chair of the National Independent Electoral Commission (INEC) Nigeria.

This was followed by an advocacy that resulted in the pledge of some logistic support to Sierra Leone by Nigeria.

“ECOWAS has also carried out a pre-election fact-finding Mission to Sierra Leone which involved consultations with various stakeholders.

“The consultations are to ensure peaceful, credible and successful elections for the consolidation of peace and democracy in the country and the region.”

Sierra Leone elections are being contested by 16 presidential candidates, including two women, and more than 700 contenders for the 144-seat unicameral parliament.

One hundred and thirty-two of the lawmakers will be elected directly complemented by 12 slots for Paramount Chief Members of Parliament.

The constitution provides that a presidential candidate must obtain at least 55 per cent of the votes for an outright win otherwise the two frontrunners will square up in a run-off vote within two weeks after the declaration of the results of the first round.

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Nigeria?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +2349055172167, Social Media @pulsenigeria247: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng. More information here.

Author

Pulse News Agency Local by NAN brings you the latest news from Nigeria, covering breaking news in business, politics, entertainment, technology, and more.

Top 3

1 Presidential Race Fela Durotoye is a breath of fresh air, but 2019 is...bullet
2 Sowore SaharaReporters publisher says Buhari has no brain, declares...bullet
3 Oyegun The 79-year-old APC chairman giving Tinubu a hard nut to crackbullet

Related Articles

Hoton tuna baya Ko kuna iya gane ko wacece wannan?
Judiciary UN wants prosecutions for South Sudan war crimes
Ebola Effects on Liberia health system 'killed more than virus'
African Presidents The first job of 8 African presidents
Things Fall Apart Chinua Achebe's global book turns 60
In Guinea, Liberia and Sierra Leone How humanitarian workers traded food, medicine for sex with under-aged girls
FRSC Agency has reduced accidents by 89% since inception — Spokesman
Legatum Prosperity Index 7 African countries you should avoid raising kids
Pulse List 10 countries you should avoid raising kids or starting a family
Omotola Jalade-Ekeinde 40 things you need to know about the actress as she turns 40 today!

Politics

Under-Aged Voting: PDP rejects INEC's probe panel
INEC PDP rejects agency’s investigative committee on under-aged voting
Segun Oni
Segun Oni APC to reconcile differences in Kaduna chapter soon
Tinubu's Letter: Oyegun, Buhari hold closed door meeting
Oyegun APC chairman meets President Buhari over Tinubu’s letter
Tinubu's Letter: Oyegun, Buhari hold closed door meeting
Oyegun APC Chairman responds to Tinubu's criticism