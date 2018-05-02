news

Presidential aspirant, Fela Durotoye, has charged married Nigerian women to deny sex to their husbands who have no permanent voter's card (PVC) to vote in the 2019 general elections.

He said that wives should "lock up" for husbands who don't have their PVCs by July 1, 2018, while also urging young unmarried women to ward off romantic interests from men who haven't acquired theirs.

Durotoye, a management consultant and leadership expert, said this while making a presentation on The Platform in Lagos on Tuesday, May 1, 2018.

According to him, the voter's card is an important weapon for the electorate to wield to choose a future that they desire.

He said, "We need to get our PVCs. PVC is not a nice thing to have, it's a need thing to have if you want a future that you can choose. In fact, for me PVC is not just permanent voter's card, it's the power to vote your choice.

"I have started a little movement where I'm asking every young lady to insist on asking any toaster for their PVC first. No PVC, no toasting.

"More than that, I'm working to collaborate with a few key people to ensure that every married woman whose husband does not have a PVC by July 1st, they'll lock up. No PVC, no jangilova (slang for sex)."

Durotoye urges Nigerians to get more involved in politics

The presidential aspirant also urged Nigerians to show more active interest in the country's politics by joining political parties and fighting for reforms in voting laws to create a sound internal democracy.

He said, "More importantly, you also need to go and join a party but not just any party; prefer to join a party where you'll have voting rights as a member.

"If you cannot get voting right as a member, work very hard to become an executive and a delegate and then work to change the constitution of those parties. Until parties have internal democracy, we don't have internal democracy, we have selectocracy."

He further called for more youth participation in the country's electoral processes as well as putting themselves forward to contest for elective positions.

"The third one is please volunteer for INEC, volunteer to be campaign staff. I don't think political experience is required for governance, I think leadership expertise is required.

"And young people have expertise; they've run businesses, done great things in media, in civil service, in banking; young people are doing great things."

Durotoye to contest with ANN

Durotoye declared his intention to run for president on the platform of the Alliance for a New Nigeria (ANN) on February 22, 2018.

He believes Nigeria has all the resources it needs to be a desirable place for anyone to inhabit, provided it gets the right leadership.

In his declaration speech, he disclosed that he wants to see a Nigeria where old parties with their old ideology of godfatherism would become history.