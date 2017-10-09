Home > News > Politics >

Buhari Northern youths beg President seek re-election in 2019

The group said it shall shall commence consultations with eminent Nigerians to convince Buhari to seek re-election in 2019.

Youths from north central part of Nigeria have called on President Muhammadu Buhari to seek a second term in office in the 2019 general election.

The youths, under the aegis of North Central Youth Leaders Forum, made the call in a communiqué issued at the end of its one day general assembly held on Sunday in Minna, Niger State capital.

The communiqué jointly signed by Alfa Nma, National Coordinator, Nurudeen Iliya, Secretary and Zara Ibrahim, Chairman, Communique Drafting Committee, said the Forum shall commence consultations with eminent Nigerians to convince Buhari to seek re-election in 2019.

The forum said the call for Buhari to stand for re-election in 2019 had become necessary given the positive impact he has made on the region and the entire country.

“After a critical assessment of the President Buhari’s administration and its impact on the good people of North Central Nigeria, we have resolved that Buhari should seek re-election in 2019.

“The entire north central youths are ready and willing to support him in that regard.”

It added that Buhari needed a second term in order to sustain the ongoing war against corruption and to ensure effective management of Nigeria’s resources.

“We also resolved that the anti-corruption war of The Federal Government must continue irrespective of corruption fighting back in many forms.

“And while fighting corruption, Mr President should have it in mind that, there were some patriotic Nigerians who were fighting corruption during the previous administrations but corruption ganged up and they were framed to be corrupt.

“Such people should be immediately cleared and made to join the anti corruption crusade,” it added.

ALSO READ: North will produce Nigeria's president in 2019 - Northern Youths

According to the communique, the north central states remain committed to the unity of Nigeria as the country’s strength lies in it diversity.

“The north central states are not part of any separatist agitation, ultimatum or whatever it is called as we are committed to one united Nigeria,” it said.

The forum decried the inability of some north central governors to pay workers’ salaries despite bail out funds from the Federal Government.

The Forum, however, commended Governor Abubakar Bello of Niger for making workers welfare a priority and also increasing their welfare package.

