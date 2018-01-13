Home > News > Politics >

Anambra Re-run Election: Collation of votes in progress

Anambra Re-run Election Collation of votes in progress

Reports say that the election commenced at 8 a.m in six Local Government Areas of the state.

  • Published:
Anambra Re-run Election: Collation of votes in progress play

Ballot boxes

(Punch)
24/7 Live - Subscribe to the Pulse Newsletter!

Voting ended with collation in progress in Anambra Central Senatorial re-run election on Saturday in areas where voting and accreditation commenced at 8a.m.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the election commenced at 8 a.m in six Local Government Areas of Awka North, Awka South, Anaocha, Dunukofia, Njikoka, and Idemili South, except in Idemili North that recorded some hitches.

Voting ended at 2 p.m. at Umudioka Town Hall polling units, Amawbia Village Square, Aroma Junction in Awka South Local Government and Central Primary School, Ukpo in Dunukofia.

Voting also ended at Oye Market in Ukpo in Dunukofia with five polling units and collation of votes were in progress.

Mr Leo Nkedife, the Head of Department of INEC in Awka, said that the problem in Idemili North was sorted out a few hours after it was reported to the commission, adding that voting was ongoing in the area.

He said that prospective voters in the area would be given consideration if they were on queue before 2 p.m when voting was expected to end.

Mrs Oby Okafor, candidate of Action Congress for Democrats (ACD), described the election as smooth and peaceful.

ALSO READ: INEC's continuous voter registration records huge turn out

Okafor told NAN after casting her vote at Obunagu Ward in Awka South that there was low turnout of voters across the central senatorial district.

She said it was good that the election had come and gone after months of uncertainty.

Okafor praised INEC for its maturity and flawless conduct of the election and noted that she would accept the outcome of the poll.

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Nigeria?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +2349055172167, Social Media @pulsenigeria247: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng. More information here.

Author

Pulse News Agency Local by NAN brings you the latest news from Nigeria, covering breaking news in business, politics, entertainment, technology, and more.

Top 3

1 Jonathan Ex-President tells Buhari he treated killer Fulani herdsmen as...bullet
2 Tunde Bakare El-Rufai pays surprise visit to Buhari's potential 2019...bullet
3 Amaechi, Wike Minister tells Governor to stop shouting, ensure...bullet

Related Articles

Modern Democratic Party Youthful political party gets INEC registration
2019 General Elections INEC announces Feb 16, Mar 2 for presidential and governorship elections
Anambra Central Rerun PDP tells INEC not to waste tax payers money
Anambra Rerun Corps members shun INEC ad hoc jobs
2019 General Elections INEC boss unveils timetable, schedule of activities ahead of polls
In Jigawa INEC provides 10 additional continuous registration centres
In Anambra Corps members abandon INEC duties in Idemili North LG

Politics

Corps members abandon INEC duties in Idemili North LG
In Anambra Corps members abandon INEC duties in Idemili North LG
El-Rufa’i, Ganduje, Lalong, 4 others ask Buhari to run in 2019
Buhari El-Rufai, Bello, Ganduje, Bindow, Lalong, others ask President to run in 2019
Buhari meets northern APC governors in Abuja
Buhari President meets northern APC governors in Abuja
INEC registers youthful political party, MDP
Modern Democratic Party Youthful political party gets INEC registration