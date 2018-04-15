news

President Buhari has blamed those who he referred to as wicked people for stealing Nigeria's money and keeping the people poor.

Buhari said this while hosting members of the Buhari Diaspora Support Organisation in London.

According to Punch, Femi Adesina, the President’s Special Adviser on Media and Publicity, Buhari said “Failure of some of the leadership we had in the past led to our not being able to capitalise on resources to improve the lot of the people.”

The President also added that “If they had used 50 per cent of the money we made when oil prices went as high as $143 per barrel, and stabilised at $100 with production at 2.1 million barrels per day for many years, Nigerians would have minded their business.

“You could almost grow food on our roads, as they were abandoned. The stealing was so much, and they were so inept that they could not even cover the stealing properly.

“I wonder how all those things could have happened to our country.”

God will grant Buhari victory

Speaking on the upcoming election, the leader of the Buhari Diaspora Support Organisation, Charles Sylvester told the President that God will grant him victory during the polls.

Sylvester also said that members of the group are happy with the progress that the current administration has made in Nigeria.

According to Punch, he said “You met a difficult situation, but you have overcome most of them. We are happy with the agriculture revolution, the ease of doing business, the anti-corruption war, the employment of youths through the N-Power programme, and the blockage of leakages in the public sector through the Treasury Single Account.

“We are proud of the speed with which you recovered the abducted Dapchi schoolgirls. It shows you as a worthy General.

“We are happy that you have declared for 2019. Majority of Nigerians are happy, but agents of corruption and darkness are unhappy.

“The same God who healed you when you were ill, will grant you victory in the 2019 elections. You are a General who does not fear combat, either with Generals or non-Generals.

“We declare our love and support for you. You are fixing the faulty foundations of our country and second term is when you will build the enduring structure.”

President Buhari thanked members of the group for identifying with the country.