WHO :  Global agency renews commitment to polio eradication campaign in Nigeria

WHO Global agency renews commitment to polio eradication campaign in Nigeria

Mrs Masthidisco Moeti, the WHO Regional Director for Africa, said this at a press conference in Maiduguri.

The World Health Organisation (WHO) on Saturday renewed its commitment to assist Nigeria combat polio and other child killer diseases.

Moeti said that the organisation would work in collaboration with development partners to rehabilitate and upgrade health facilities ravaged by Boko Haram insurgents in the 27 local government areas of the state.

She said that the measure was to enhance quality healthcare delivery to the displaced persons in liberated communities.

The director disclosed that the organisation had established 130 mobile clinics to enhance access to quality healthcare services and control spread of diseases.

“WHO is providing support to control malaria, cholera, measle, diarrhoea, polio and prevention of other child killer diseases.

“We are providing technical support and surveillance and conducted sensitisation activities to promote use of mosquito treated nets.

“The organisation is fully involved in various programmes designed to streamline support for the health needs of the people in the North-East,” she said.

According to her, WHO has provided modern gadgets to enhance operations of the clinics.
Gov. Kashim Shettima said that insurgency had negatively affected immunisation exercise in the state.

Shettima, represented by his deputy, Usman Durkwa, also reiterated commitment to polio eradication and improved healthcare delivery at the grassroots.

The governor lauded WHO intervention programmes, adding that the gesture will go a long to reduce maternal mortality and morbidity rate in the state.

Shettima disclosed that the government in collaboration with the organisation had conducted immunisation exercise to control cholera outbreak in the state.

“The immunisation exercise is successful in view of the support by the military, which enabled us to reach out to people in remote areas,” he said.

