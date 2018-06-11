Pulse.ng logo
Go
Facebook
Twitter
Instagram
Youtube
Home > News > Local >

'We won't let FG violate your rights', Falana tells Obasanjo

Falana 'We won't let FG violate your rights', Lawyer tells Obasanjo

Falana, however, said the human rights community cannot defend Obasanjo if the EFCC has grounds to arrest him.

  • Published:
'We won't let FG violate your rights', Falana tells Obasanjo play

Human rights lawyer, Femi Falana

(File)
24/7 Live - Subscribe to the Pulse Newsletter!

Human rights lawyer and and Senior Advocate of Nigeria, Femi Falana, has said that former president Olusegun Obasanjo should not be worried about the alleged attempts to arrest him.

He said the human rights community would not let the Federal Government violate his rights.

Falana stated this while speaking on a political programme on Channels Television on Sunday, June 11, in reaction to Obasanjo's cries that President Muhammadu Buhari is after his life.

The former president had accused the Buhari administration of planning to hang a crime over him with the aim of silencing him from expressing his concerns over the state of the nation.

Obasanjo, who had repeatedly urged Nigerians to vote out Buhari in 2019, also alleged in a statement on Friday, June 8, that his name was on a security watch list and that his life is under threat.

In response to the allegations, the Minister of Information and Culture, Lai Mohammed, said Obasanjo is just trying to distract the the government with frivolous allegations.

But Falana said Obasanjo should be bothered as the human rights community would fight at his side if his rights are abused.

He said, "General Obasanjo has nothing to worry about, we will ensure that his rights are not violated.

"We are going to adopt the same attitude when he and the late General (Shehu) Yar’Adua and others were tried illegally and sentenced to death."

Falana, however, noted that the human rights community cannot defend Obasanjo if there are grounds to arrest him to account for his own actions.

He said they cannot stop the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) form investigating him (Obasanjo).

Falana stressed that since the former president has said that he is ready to be probed, the human rights community will ensure that his rights are not violated within the ambit of the law.

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Nigeria?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +2349055172167, Social Media @pulsenigeria247: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng. More information here.

Author

Dimeji Akinloye

Dimeji Akinloye is a Senior News Reporter at Pulse. He's a Journalist with keen interest in photojournalism and documentary photography. He's also a passionate social worker. Follow him on Instagram and Twitter: @dimejixx

Top 3

1 Obasanjo Ex-President cries out, says Buhari is trying to hang a crime...bullet
2 Fayose Governor says Obasanjo deserves the humiliation he’s gettingbullet
3 In Sokoto Eid el-Fitr: Civil servants to get advance salarybullet

Related Articles

Abiola FG releases details of national honour investiture for late politician
June 12 Falana says Buhari can award national honour to any Nigerian, dead or alive
Tinubu National Leader of the APC invites Falana, Ajibade to APC
Jolly Nyame Buhari deserves some accolades for ex-governor's conviction
Buhari President congratulates Falana on 60th birthday
Dino Melaye Femi Falana criticises police for arraigning Senator on stretcher
Chibok Girls How Police attacked BBOG members with teargas
Falana Lawyer says Senate can hold proceeding without mace

Local

1,113 applicants begin screening in Lagos
Police Recruitment Assumption, documentation closes on June 13
Sector Commander of the Federal Road Safety Corps ( FRSC),. Wobin Ayuba Gora
In Abuja FRSC urges motor spare part dealers to stop selling substandard products
SARS detains Senator Melaye in Abuja
Dino Melaye Senator wants FG to declare MKO Abiola the official winner of June 12 presidential election
Police round-up three suspected child trafficking syndicates in Abia
In Abuja Police nab 12 suspected notorious cultists