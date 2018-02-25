We heard cries of Dapchi Girls in Boko Haram trucks - villagers

news

Some villagers in Gumsa have said that they hard the cries of the abducted Dapchi schoolgirls while they were being taken away by Boko Haram terrorists.

In a report by Vanguard, the villagers reportedly said they heard the girls crying as they were being abducted.

A resident said: "We saw several girls crying for help as four Tata trucks conveying them out of Dapchi sped off”

The report further disclosed that some residents were reportedly taken by the terrorists to show them the shortest route out of the village after abducting the 105 girls.

Muhammad Kabo, a tea seller in the village, also confirmed hearing the girls crying.

He said: "They were here for less than an hour. We heard girls wailing in their trucks and it was clear that they had abducted some girls from the school.”

A security guard with the school said the girls were tricked into believing they were being rescued.

He said: “Some of the girls believed them and climbed into the trucks but many others just kept running.”

On Monday, February 19, 2018, the men of the Boko Haram sect invaded a part of Yobe State including the Government Girls Secondary School in Dapchi kidnapping several students and reigning terror on the school and the village.

According to a forum of parents of missing students, the number of girls in captivity have been given as 105.

Meanwhile, President Muhammadu Buhari has condemned the girls kidnap saying it's a national disaster.

The United States of America condemned the abduction of over 90 school girls from Government Girls Technical College, Dapchi, Yobe state.

The Spokesperson of the US Department of State, Ms Heather Nauert, at a press briefing on Thursday, said “We are still trying to get all the details about that but we wanted to mention that we condemn in the strongest possible terms the terror attack on a school earlier this week in north-eastern Nigeria.

“The choice of targets including schools, markets and places of worship reflect the brutality of terror organisations.

“The victims in the attacks were girls who were simply seeking an education.”

“We continue to support Nigeria’s efforts to counter the terror group.

“We also support Nigeria’s efforts to enable more than two million displaced in the Lake Chad region to return home safely.

“United States continues to provide humanitarian assistance to those who were affected by the violence,” Nauert added.

British military offers to assist Nigeria in rescuing 105 kidnapped girls

The British military has offered to assist the Nigerian Army in the search and rescue operation launched for the 105 girls kidnapped in Dapchi, Yobe State.

The Guardian reports that the British army led by Major Ian Robertson, the general advisor, British Military Advisory and Training Team (BMATT) in Nigeria, recently made this known.

Condemning the attack and kidnapping of the school girls from Government Girls Secondary School (GGSS), Dapchi, Robertson lamented the fact that girls’ schools have become soft targets for insurgents.