Home > News > Local >

Tambuwal says 3 governors willing to help explore oil in Sokoto

Tambuwal Governor says 3 governors willing to help explore oil in Sokoto

The governor said exploring the inland basins will be beneficial to the nation.

  • Published:
Tambuwal says 3 governors willing to help explore oil in Sokoto play

R-L: Governor Atiku Bagudu of Kebbi, Governor Aminu Waziri Tambuwal of Sokoto, and the Executive Secretary of the Petroleum Technology Development Fund (PTDF), Dr Bello Aliyu Gusau, at the Regional Technology Knowledge-sharing Conference on hydrocarbon potentials of Sokoto Basin at the Usmanu Danfodio University, Sokoto

(Sokoto Government House)
24/7 Live - Subscribe to the Pulse Newsletter!

Sokoto State governor, Aminu Tambuwal said his administration will support the Federal Government in ensuring success of exploration activities in the Sokoto Basin.

According to him, governors of Kebbi, Zamfara and Katsina are willing to partner with relevant agencies to facilitate the exploration of both ethanol and hydrocarbon resources in the basin.

He disclosed this at the ongoing Regional Technology Knowledge-sharing conference on hydrocarbon potentials of Sokoto Basin going at the Usmanu Danfodio University, Sokoto on Thursday, January 18, 2018.

The conference is organised by the Petroleum Technology Development Fund (PTDF) in collaboration with Sokoto State government and the host university to improve expert literature and share research results on the viability of hydrocarbon in the Sokoto Basin.

He said the location of the Sokoto basin is the south eastern portion of a larger basin which covers North Western Nigeria, most parts of Niger Republic, Benin Republic, Mali, Algeria and Libya.

Tambuwal said almost all available hydrocarbon resources are reservoired deep underground, and that there is the need to engage experts to come up with in-depth, credible and convincing data capable of attracting international investment into the basin.

"In pursuance of such reliable data, the Sokoto state government contracted a Chinese company which surveyed the basin and confirmed the availability hydro carbon phosphate in abundance.

"Nigeria is in urgent need of more oil and gas reserves to help in developing other economic sectors for fast industrial development of the country," the Governor added.

According to him, exploring the inland basins will be beneficial to the nation, especially because the Niger Delta and offshore areas have witnessed exploration for too long.

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Nigeria?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +2349055172167, Social Media @pulsenigeria247: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng. More information here.

Author

Samson Toromade

Samson Toromade is an Associate at Pulse. Contact: samson.toromade@ringier.ng

Top 3

1 Patience Jonathan FG demolishes ex-First Lady's Abuja property (PHOTO)bullet
2 Pius Anyim How ex-SGF allegedly got N575m from Dasukibullet
3 In Lagos Customs officers shoot man to death for smuggling ricebullet

Local

Maina sues AGF, EFCC, INTERPOL for being declared wanted
Abdulrasheed Maina Attorney General obtains court order to stop reinstatement investigation
Kwara directs Police to ensure compliance with compensation mechanism
In Kwara Governor dissolves cabinet, drops advisers and assistants
Buhari, Saraki, Dogara
Dogara Speaker urges Buhari to sign PIGB into law
President Muhammadu Buhari
Muhammadu Buhari We’re making steady, remarkable progress in agriculture, says President