Troops of Operation Lafiya Dole killed two Boko Haram terrorists and rescued an old man during an exchange of fire in the remote village of Gobara in Gwoza local government area of Borno state.

Soldiers uncovered and successfully detonated three improvised explosive devices (IEDs) buried by the terrorists and also destroyed their camp , logistics and IED factory during the fire fight.

They also recovered eight Dane guns, one G3 magazine, one IED making device, one unexploded ordnance, three tool boxes, three machetes, length of electric cable and a Boko Haram flag.

According to a statement by the Deputy Director of Public Relations of Theatre Command Operation Lafiya Dole, Colonel Onyema Nwachukwu, on Tuesday, May 15, 2018, the rescued man is currently receiving medical attention at the 192 Battalion Medical Reception Centre.

He said, "Troops of Operation Lafiya Dole have rescued an aged man who was held hostage by element!s of Boko Haram Terrorists group in the remote village of Gobara in Gwoza Local Government Area of Borno state.

"In a rare display of bravery and humaneness, a Platoon Commander of the 192 Battalion, Lieutenant Asajwun Ahmadu rescued and personally carried on his shoulders, the feeble aged man who had been caught up in the exchange of fire between the troops and the insurgents during an offensive to clear insurgents out of their hideout in Gobara on Friday 11 May 2018. The rescued man is currently receiving medical attention at the 192 Battalion Medical Reception Centre.

"During the advance to conduct the offensive at Gobara, the Counter insurgency troops uncovered and successfully detonated three Improvised Explosive Devices (IEDs) buried by Boko Haram insurgents along the axis of advance at Damboa bridge, Fadakwe and Fadakwe Christian respectively.

"In the offensive, the gallant troops killed two insurgents and destroyed their camp, logistics and IED factory during the fire fight.

"The troops also recovered 8 Dane guns, one G3 Magazine, one IED making device, one Unexploded Ordnance, three Tool boxes, three machetes, Length of electric cable and a Boko Haram flag."

Colonel Nwachukwu also disclosed that troops have exploited further to clear Shiyadawe, Shiyadawe Bulama and Shiyadawe Fulani, all in Gwoza LGA.

Boko Haram menace

Since the insurgency of the terrorist group escalated after a 2009 crackdown by the military, Boko Haram, chiefly under Abubakar Shekau's leadership, has been responsible for the death of over 20,000 people and the displacement of more than 2.5 million scattered across Internally Displaced Person (IDP) camps across the country and its neighbours.