Shiite leader El-Zakzaky 'suffers stroke' in detention

The Leader of the Shiite Islamic Movement of Nigeria (IMN), Sheikh Ibrahim El-Zakzaky, reportedly suffered a stroke.

According to Guardian, the detained Shiite leader can no longer stand for prayers, and is on the verge of losing his eyesight.

El-Zakzaky, 68, was arrested and detained in December 2015, following a violent clash in Zaria, Kaduna State, between members of his group and the Nigerian military.

The movement has accused the President Muhammadu Buhari administration of illegally holding its leaders and denying him of access to medical treatment.

"The health situation of the Sheikh has nosedived. He has suffered what turned out to be a stroke. But the authorities illegally detaining him have kept a blind eye to his dire situation," the IMN disclosed this at a press conference on Wednesday, January 10, 2018.

The spokesman for the group, Professor Abdullahi Danladi, also said El-Zakzaky has been hypertensive for over 10 years while accusing the Federal Government of insensitivity and negligence.

He said, "It emerged that his health condition suffered severe knocks in the past week, such that he was critically ill and in urgent need of the best medical attention possible. But the Buhari administration is negligent about it. He suffered slurred speech, weakness of the right side of the upper limb and general weakness of both lower limbs. Consequently, he has been unable to walk or even stand for the past week. The Sheikh is also known to have been hypertensive for more than 10 years."

On Wednesday, the police in Abuja reportedly arrested 52 members of the group who were protesting against the leader's detention.

They were said to have begun the demonstration from Garki Area 10 and headed towards Area 1 but stopped by armed security operatives at Moshood Abiola Road.

Reports said the police officers fired tear gas canisters, while some youths responded with stones.

According to the FCT command spokesman, Anjuguri Manzah, petrol bombs and catapults were recovered from the protesters.

He said they used it "to attack police operatives and damage police operational vehicles."

Manzah stated that some policemen suffered injuries, adding that the arrested persons will be charged to court following investigations.