Home > News > Local >

Shiite leader El-Zakzaky 'suffers stroke' in detention

El-Zakzaky Shiite leader reportedly suffers stroke in detention

The detained Shiite leader can no longer stand for prayers, and is on the verge of losing his eyesight, reports said.

  • Published:
Shiite leader, Ibrahim El-Zakzaky reportedly suffers stroke in detention play

National Leader of Shi'ite movement, Ibrahim El-Zakzaky

(Premium Times)
24/7 Live - Subscribe to the Pulse Newsletter!

The Leader of the Shiite Islamic Movement of Nigeria (IMN), Sheikh Ibrahim El-Zakzaky, reportedly suffered a stroke.

According to Guardian, the detained Shiite leader can no longer stand for prayers, and is on the verge of losing his eyesight.

El-Zakzaky, 68, was arrested and detained in December 2015, following a violent clash in Zaria, Kaduna State, between members of his group and the Nigerian military.

The movement has accused the President Muhammadu Buhari administration of illegally holding its leaders and denying him of access to medical treatment.

"The health situation of the Sheikh has nosedived. He has suffered what turned out to be a stroke. But the authorities illegally detaining him have kept a blind eye to his dire situation," the IMN disclosed this at a press conference on Wednesday, January 10, 2018.

The spokesman for the group, Professor Abdullahi Danladi, also said El-Zakzaky has been hypertensive for over 10 years while accusing the Federal Government of insensitivity and negligence.

He said, "It emerged that his health condition suffered severe knocks in the past week, such that he was critically ill and in urgent need of the best medical attention possible. But the Buhari administration is negligent about it. He suffered slurred speech, weakness of the right side of the upper limb and general weakness of both lower limbs. Consequently, he has been unable to walk or even stand for the past week. The Sheikh is also known to have been hypertensive for more than 10 years."

On Wednesday, the police in Abuja reportedly arrested 52 members of the group who were protesting against the leader's detention.

They were said to have begun the demonstration from Garki Area 10 and headed towards Area 1 but stopped by armed security operatives at Moshood Abiola Road.

Reports said the police officers fired tear gas canisters, while some youths responded with stones.

ALSO READ: Court orders DSS to release El-Zakzaky, pay him N50M compensation

According to the FCT command spokesman, Anjuguri Manzah, petrol bombs and catapults were recovered from the protesters.

He said they used it "to attack police operatives and damage police operational vehicles."

Manzah stated that some policemen suffered injuries, adding that the arrested persons will be charged to court following investigations.

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Nigeria?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +2349055172167, Social Media @pulsenigeria247: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng. More information here.

Author

Dimeji Akinloye

Dimeji Akinloye is a Senior Associate at Pulse. He's a Journalist with keen interest in photojournalism and documentary photography. He's also a passionate social worker. And he can sell his birthright for a hot plate of Pasta with Asun. Follow him on Instagram and Twitter: @dimejixx

Top 3

1 Don Wani Here are family pictures of notorious kidnap kingpinbullet
2 Don Wani How kidnapper who killed 22 was gunned down by soldiersbullet
3 Pulse Opinion Nnamdi Kanu's mysterious disappearance poses troubling...bullet

Related Articles

El-Zakzaky Police attack Shiite protesters again in Abuja
Pulse Opinion Nnamdi Kanu's mysterious disappearance poses troubling questions
El-Zakzaky Police attack Shiite protesters at National Assembly complex
El-Zakzaky Shiites condemn continuous detention of their leader
El-Rufai Kaduna government warns Shiites against procession, threats to peace
Shi’ites Police reportedly clash with Islamic group in Kano
Biafra Respect your old age - Group tells Lai Mohammed
Buhari 4 persons who have 'disappeared' under president
Asaba Massacre The government doesn't want you to learn about murder

Local

Army deploys special forces in Benue, Taraba, Nasarawa
Herdsmen Crisis Army deploys special forces in Benue, Taraba, Nasarawa
Saraki wants Supreme Court to dismiss CCT corruption trial
Saraki Benue killings show faults in our security system, says Senate President
President Muhammadu Buhari and Femi Adesina
Goodluck Jonathan Herdsmen killed over 756 in two years under ex-president – Presidency
Benue State Governor, Samuel Ortom
In Taraba 55 feared dead by herdsmen in various attacks