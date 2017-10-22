The Governor of Imo state, Rochas Okorocha has described the leader of the Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB), Nnamdi Kanu as a mad man.

Okorocha also said that Kanu’s actions have led to the tagging of Igbo people as IPOB members.

The Governor said “These young men seeking relevance as a livelihood and to tell you how daft some people can be, any mad man can just rise one day and lead a senseless agitation and he’d get followers.

“Even the way IPOB was handled by the government wasn’t right. I kept telling the government that this young man, Kanu Nnamdi, is inconsequential in the matter- treat him like who he really is.

“But now he’d been given some national attention branding the whole Igbo as IPOB members and it’s the reason for the quit notice some gave our people in the North. The matter is laughable. You cannot imagine me, Rochas being asked by IPOB that let’s go to war and I follow.

“That’s the greatest insult to people of the east. Even if you come today and start a church you name ‘Kill Every Human Being Church’, some people will still join you. There are always people for everything you do. I would have handled it differently.”

Okorocha also said that he will support President Buhari if he decides to run in 2019.

In his words: "I have so many windows open in 2019 as I wait for Mr. President to make his declaration, I want to be politically relevant and I have made the decision never to watch my country sink.

“If President Buhari declares to run for the office again in 2019, I will support him, because the man has a character to develop Nigeria. He has a thick skin that we need.

ALSO READ: Okorocha calls Omojuwa "stupid" following Zuma statue gibe

“We have a faulty foundation and I see President Buhari as that man who can build the foundation that we need. But I don’t see him as someone who will build this nation with a fantastic finishing with nice furniture.

“He’s just going to build a solid foundation upon which success and prosperity for the land shall be accomplished. And that’s where people like me would come in.”

Last week, Nigerians on social media criticised Governor Rochas Okorocha for erecting a statue in honour of the South-African President, Jacob Zuma.