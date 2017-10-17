Home > Gist > Metro >

Rochas Okorocha calls Omojuwa "stupid" following Zuma statue gibe

Rochas Okorocha Imo state governor calls Omojuwa "stupid" following Zuma statue gibe

Okorocha offered a blunt remark addressing the social media influencer as stupid following comments about Zuma's statue.

Rochas Okorocha has received some bashing for his failure to be prudent in spending but he is also throwing one back at political commentator, Japheth Omojuwa.

The governor replied a gibe passed by the latter who trolled him for his decision to erect a statue in favour of South Africa president, Jacob Zuma who recently visited Imo state.

"How long  before Ronaldo and Sergio Ramos get their own statues?," Omojuwa wrote via Twitter today, October 16, 2017. This soon prompted a harsh response from Okorocha who replied "you are very stupid."

 

Social media users have joined a train of people who chose to add more steam to the controversy which saw adding more mockery on the micro-blogging site. Some social media users made it a full blown debate on party affiliations.

ALSO READ: Yvonne Chaka Chaka deserves a statue not Zuma

 

