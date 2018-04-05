Home > News > Local >

PSP will now partner Visionscape to clear refuse in Lagos

Ambode Lagos Gov says PSP and Visionscape will now work together

Governor Ambode of Lagos has directed PSP operators to return to the streets of Lagos to help Visionscape clear mounds of refuse.

Gov Ambode orders PSP back to roads of Lagos
After a series of meetings involving all the executive chairmen and chairpersons of the 57 local governments and Local Council Development Areas (LCDAs) in Lagos State, the operators of the Private Sector Participation (PSP) have been reinstated to commence waste collection on the streets of Lagos alongside Visionscape, Pulse can report.

This resolution arrives on the heels of months of dispute between the operators of PSP, the government and the managers of Visionscape.

Visionscape was tasked with bringing the State's Cleaner Lagos Initiative to fruition.

Division of Labour

At the meeting which held at the Ministry of Environment, Ikeja and chaired by the Special Adviser to the Governor on Environment, Mr David Hunpe, Governor Akinwunmi Ambode asked all PSP operators on the Lagos mainland and across the State, to return to their designated areas of operation.

Meanwhile, there were certain conditions attached to the reinstatement and proposed return of PSP operators to their previous coverage areas.

Pulse learnt that the PSP operators will be in charge of clearing domestic waste at zero cost to members of the public. This will include waste from living premises, institutions such as schools, hospitals (excluding medical waste) etc.

The major roads will be handled by Visionscape.

The mega city has now become the mega dustbin

Lagosians have been complaining about heaps of refuse adorning public spaces, roads and buildings since Visionscape was handed the task of managing municipal waste in Nigeria's most populous city.

The garbage heaps have become a major health concern for residents of Lagos.

Visionscape had alleged sabotage from PSP operators. The PSP operators who were sacked from the job in 2017 said the heaps of refuse was proof that Visionscape wasn't up to the job of managing waste in Lagos.

A deal reached between both firms had also broken down before it was even inked on paper.

