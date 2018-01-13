Home > News > Local >

Presidency raises alarm over fake tweet attributed to Buhari

The President’s Special Adviser on Media and Publicity, Femi Adesina made this known in a statement issued in Abuja.

  • Published:
President Muhammadu Buhari during FEC meeting

(@BashirAhmaad)
The Presidency has alerted the public on the existence of a fake Twitter handle purportedly belonging to President Muhammadu Buhari.

The President’s Special Adviser on Media and Publicity, Mr Femi Adesina, who made this known in a statement issued in Abuja on Saturday, said already a fake message was being circulated on the fake twitter handle.

The statement read: “The spurious message seeks to justify attacks by herdsmen, saying they were only defending themselves.

“Evil doers and enemies of our country are obviously at work, seeking ways to further advance their pernicious acts.

“The message is denounced in its entirety, and President Buhari stands by his earlier condemnation of the killings in Benue and other parts of the country as dastardly and unacceptable before God and man.

“Those behind the concocted message are also enemies of God and man, who have no place in a decent society.

“The President stands by his earlier directives that all those behind wanton killings in any part of the country must be brought to book.”

