Home > News > Local >

Police recover Gombe Assembly mace stolen by member

Gombe Police recover House of Assembly mace stolen by lawmaker

The mace was recovered just a day after it was stolen by a member of the Assembly with help from others.

  • Published:
Police recover Gombe Assembly mace stolen by honourable member play The mace is the House's symbol of authority (Parliamentary Education Office)
24/7 Live - Subscribe to the Pulse Newsletter!

The Gombe State Police Command has recovered the mace of the state's House of Assembly that was stolen by one of its members during a failed impeachment process.

When an attempt by members of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in the House to impeach the Minority Leader, Mohammed Haruna, failed on Thursday, May 24, 2018, Abdullahi Abubakar (Akko West) seized the mace, the House's symbol of authority, and fled from the chamber with the help of Mohammed Bello (Gombe South) who allegedly held down the Sergeant-at-Arms.

While addressing the press on Friday, May 25, the state's Commissioner of Police, Shina Olukolu disclosed that the mace was recovered around National Industrial Court in the state capital where it was abandoned.

He announced, "You will recall that yesterday, May 24, at about 1.30 p.m. the mace, the symbol of authority of Gombe state House of Assembly, was taken away by an honourable member of the house in the company of others.

"The incident was allegedly occasioned by the dispute over leadership change of minority principal officers of the house.

"On receipt of the information, the Commissioner of Police visited the scene and heightened the security architecture already in place in the command based on the directives of the Inspector-General of Police.

"The pressure made them consequently to abandon the mace by the National Industrial Court in the state and it was recovered early on Friday."

The stolen mace has been returned to the Assembly complex where it was stolen as House Speaker, Hon. Nasiru Abubakar Nono, expressed his gratitude for the efforts of the state's security agencies to recover the mace.

After the theft on Thursday, lawmakers reconvened with a spare mace and resolved to suspend four members of the APC for four legislative days for their alleged involvement. The suspended members are Abubakar, Bello, Ibrahim Abdullahi and Walid Mohammed.

Theft of Senate's mace

The incident in Gombe is similar to the invasion of the National Assembly complex on April 18, 2018, which witnessed the theft of the mace of the upper legislative chamber by unknown hoodlums who allegedly did so on behalf of Senator Ovie Omo-Agege who reportedly led them into the chamber just a week after he was suspended.

The mace was later recovered by the police on April 19 after it was found by a passer-by under the flyover before the City Gate in Abuja where the hoodlums abandoned it.

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Nigeria?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +2349055172167, Social Media @pulsenigeria247: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng. More information here.

Author

Samson Toromade

Samson Toromade is an Associate at Pulse. Contact: samson.toromade@ringier.ng

Top 3

1 Monica Osagie Student in OAU sex for mark scandal narrates how it all...bullet
2 Amnesty International ‘Nigerian soldiers rape girls in IDP camps in...bullet
3 Power Supply NNPC, NAOC move to add 500MW to national gridbullet

Related Articles

In Gombe Honourable Abubakar steals House of Assembly mace, flees from chamber
In Gombe Impeachment: Assembly suspends 4 APC members for allegedly removing mace
Buhari President sees mace theft as an embarrassment to Nigeria - Saraki
Mace Theft Court says Police, DSS can't arrest Senator Omo-Agege
Mace Theft Police hand stolen symbol back to Senate
Saraki Sagay says Senate President responsible for mace theft
Mace Theft How symbol was stolen from National Assembly in pictures and videos
Mace Theft 6 things you should know about stolen National Assembly symbol
Omo-Agege Police arrest Senator for stealing mace from National Assembly
Omo-Agege Senate orders Police, DSS to retrieve mace stolen by Senator

Local

IPOB announces May 30 sit-at-home order for national day of mourning
IPOB Pro-Biafra group announces May 30 sit-at-home order for national day of mourning
Saraki, Adewole, Ngige meet to end JOHESU strike
JOHESU Strike Saraki, Adewole, Ngige meet to end workers’ industrial action
How Pro-Buhari Reps dashed the only hope of reviving Peace Corps bill
Peace Corps How Reps laid to rest bill seeking to override Buhari's veto
Commissioner for Home Affairs, Hon. Dr. Abdul-Lateef Abdul-Hakeem
2018 Hajj Lagos Muslim pilgrims board begins payment for BTA