Melaye tells UN, US Governor Bello is after his life

Kogi lawmaker, Senator Dino Melaye, has written a petition to the United Nations and envoys of some countries, alleging that his life is under threat from certain political enemies, most notably Kogi State governor, Yahaya Bello.

In the petition dated March 19, 2018, and addressed to the UN Coordinator, UNDP Resident Representative, the lawmaker representing Kogi West senatorial constituency said assassination attempts on his life have left him living in fear.

He noted that his combative nature in fighting for the rights of citizens has made him enemies that have been seeking his downfall.

He named Governor Bello as an enemy who has been affected by his criticisms of inadequate governance and alleged that Bello has been conspiring with his Chief of Staff, Edward Onoja, to get rid of him.

He wrote, "Despite the fact that he and myself belong to the same ruling political party, the governor of my state, Governor Yahaya Bello and myself do not see eye to eye because I don not spare him where I feel he has gone wrong with respect to governance in Kogi State.

"Instead of heeding my positive criticism and advice however, for the good of the state, the governor has allowed his own over inflated ego and reportedly vowed that he would get me recalled from the Senate and deal with me.

"The recall process was illegally initiated on the governor's instructions and is currently the subject of litigation at the High Court, FCT and Court of Appeal. In addition to the initiation of the recall process, the governor, his Chief of Staff, one Mr Edward Onoja, amongst other people have been making public threats against my person at several fora in Kogi State."

Melaye further narrated how an assassination attempt that was carried out against him on his house in Kogi had failed and led to the arrest of suspects who were later paraded by the police.

However, he noted that he was surprised to have been charged by the police for providing a false statement and dragged to court for trying to frame Onoja. He also narrated how he narrowly escaped getting arrested by officers of the Special Anti-Robbery Squad (SARS) after he pleaded not guilty to the charges in the court.

He further pleaded, "As things stand, I live each day in constant and reasonable fear for my life, looking over my shoulders and being harassed by the named politicians. The police are a willing tool in the hands of these politicians.

"I am a law-abiding citizen who voluntarily submitted myself before the FCT High Court to answer charges which I know were unsustainable. However, the situation I am in right now gives me reason to believe that the law enforcement agencies, particularly the police, are in cohorts with my political enemies and can even go to the extent."

Melaye's petition was addressed to the UN, the US Ambassador to Nigeria, the UK High Commissioner, the Canadian Ambassador, the German Ambassador, Transparency International, and Human Rights Watch.

Melaye wanted by police

The lawmaker recently had to dismiss reports that he was fleeing the country after police invited him for questioning over the charge of criminal conspiracy and unlawful possession of prohibited firearms against him.

On January 19, the police had said it arrested two men in Dekina Local Government Area of Kogi State , who confessed to having committed various crimes such as kidnappings and armed robbery.

The Nigeria Police Force has said it will declare the lawmaker wanted if he fails to appear at its Kogi command by Wednesday, March 28, 2018.