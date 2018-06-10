Pulse.ng logo
Go
Facebook
Twitter
Instagram
Youtube
Home > News > Local >

Police Command dismisses 5 men in 6 months

In Lagos Police Command dismisses 5 men in 6 months

According to a statement by the Command’s spokesman, SP Child Oti, three of the five dismissed policemen were tried in connection with the Ojota incident where policemen reportedly tear-gassed a man.

  • Published: , Refreshed:
2 policemen arrested in Lagos for playing 'Baba Ijebu' on duty play

Lagos Commissioner of Police, Mr. Edgal Imohimi

(The News Nigeria)
24/7 Live - Subscribe to the Pulse Newsletter!

The Lagos State Police Command on Sunday announced it had dismissed five out of 92 policemen tried for various offences in the first half of the year.

According to a statement by the Command’s spokesman, SP Child Oti, three of the five dismissed policemen were tried in connection with the Ojota incident where policemen reportedly tear-gassed a man.

“The Commissioner of Police, CP Imohimi Edgal, has dismissed the three police men, comprising an inspector and two sergeants, who were alleged to have sprayed tear-gas on Mr Ademuwagun Temitope Solomon which provoked severe asthmatic crisis in him.

“The incident took place at Chinese town, Ojota area of Lagos State.

Theeir names and service numbers were given as 220957 Inspector Momoh Sulaiman; 429659 Sgt. Emmanuel Monday and 434246 Sgt. Adamu Usman.

The statement said they were tried in an orderly room which commenced on Saturday and were found guilty as charged.

“They were, therefore, dismissed and de-kitted accordingly. However, the dismissal proceeding of Inspector Momoh Sulaiman has been forwarded to the Assistant Inspector General of Police, Zone Two for approval.

“Similarly, the command wishes to use this medium to release its half year disciplinary record for the period spanning from January to June, 2018.

“The officers were tried in a properly constituted orderly room and were found guilty of various offences against discipline which earned them appropriate punishments, depending on the charges against them.

“The breakdown of types of punishment awarded to deserving officers are: Dismissal-5, Reduction in Rank-4, Major Entry-43, Severe Reprimand-3, Extra Fatigue-4, Warning Notice-28, Discharged and Acquitted-5, Total 92.

“The Commissioner of Police said that this would serve as a deterrent to other police men wishing to toe the path of infamy; that the Nigeria Police under the watch of the Inspector General of Police, have no room for them.

“He warned all serving police officers to be professional at all times in the discharge of their duties and shun corrupt practices.” the statement advised. 

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Nigeria?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +2349055172167, Social Media @pulsenigeria247: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng. More information here.

Author

Pulse News Agency Local by NAN brings you the latest news from Nigeria, covering breaking news in business, politics, entertainment, technology, and more.

Top 3

1 Obasanjo Ex-President cries out, says Buhari is trying to hang a crime...bullet
2 Fayose Governor says Obasanjo deserves the humiliation he’s gettingbullet
3 Nigeria Here are the top 5 richest states in the countrybullet

Related Articles

In Lagos 2 policemen arrested for playing 'Baba Ijebu' on duty, they face dismissal
Edgal Lagos CP explains why 6 out of 10 youths are cultists
In Lagos Extortion: Task Force to clamp down on LG traffic officials
Jealous Rage Man murders lover who dumped him for another
Healing Gone Wrong Pastor arrested after concoction kills church member
Not So Smart 2 youngsters try to hijack car with toy gun but were arrested
Crucify Her 45-yr-old woman in soup for maltreating 'wizard' nephew
Message from Above Pastor arrested for hate speech claims God said Catholics are cultists
"007" Material Lagos lawyer planned alleged husband murder like a movie

Local

Autocrash
In Enugu Autocrash claims family of 7, one other – Police
Governor Nyesom Wike of Rivers state has said that the Federal Government is planning to frame him up
Wike Governor says FG planning to frame him up
Terrorism: Police declare 59 persons wanted
In Akwa Ibom Terrorism: Police declare 59 persons wanted
Here are the 3 most common side effects of abusing Tramadol
Tramadol NAFDAC says Customs only released 9 out of 35 seized containers