Home > News > Local >

Police ban protests, rallies at Unity Fountain in Abuja

In Abuja Police ban protests, rallies at Unity Fountain

The ban comes hours after the police used teargas on protesters demanding the release of shiite leader, Ibrahim El-Zakzaky.

  • Published: , Refreshed:
Police ban protests, rallies at Unity Fountain in Abuja play

Inspector-General of Police Ibrahim Idris

(Channels)
24/7 Live - Subscribe to the Pulse Newsletter!

The Nigeria police, Federal Capital Territory (FCT) Command, has banned protests and rallies at the Unity Fountain in Abuja.

The Police Commissioner in the FCT, Sadiq Bello, revealed this on Friday, April 13, 2018.

The ban followed the reported arrest of an activist, Deji Adeyanju, who was accused of inciting civil unrest.

The police was said to have released Adeyanju at 3:20pm after Charles Oputa better known as Charly Boy intervened.

Adeyanju is the Convener of Concerned Nigerians Pro-Democracy Group, and he had organized a daily sit-out at the Unity Fountain in demand for the release of Shiite leader, Ibrahim El-Zakzaky.

Ezekwesili slams IGP

Police ban protests, rallies at Unity Fountain in Abuja play

Dr Oby Ezekwesili has been a thorn in the flesh of President Muhammadu Buhari's administration

(Signal NG)
 

Other groups who usually stage protests at the same venue are OurMumuDonDo Movement headed by Charly Boy and Civil rights group, Bring Back Our Girls (BBOG), which was co-founded by the former minister of Education, Oby Ezekwesili.

The BBOG had also converged at the fountain on Friday to commemorate the fourth anniversary of the abduction of Chibok schoolgirls but the police reported interrupted the programme by dispersing the crowd.

ALSO READ: Police teargas Shiite protesters in Abuja

Ezekwesili, in a series of tweets, asked President Muhammadu Buhari to call the Inspector-General of Police, Ibrahim Idris, to order.

She said instead of the police boss to order his men to go after those behind several killings across the country, he directed them to be infringing on the rights of the citizens.

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Nigeria?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +2349055172167, Social Media @pulsenigeria247: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng. More information here.

Author

Dimeji Akinloye

Dimeji Akinloye is a Senior Associate at Pulse. He's a Journalist with keen interest in photojournalism and documentary photography. He's also a passionate social worker. And he can sell his birthright for a hot plate of Pasta with Asun. Follow him on Instagram and Twitter: @dimejixx

Top 3

1 Offa Watch footage of bank robbery that claimed over 30 livesbullet
2 Shehu Sani 'I was tortured to frame Senator for murder' - Suspectbullet
3 Pulse Opinion This is why it was so easy for robbers to kill 30 in Offabullet

Related Articles

In Abuja Police deny arresting activist
In Lagos Government pays N9.3bn as pension in 1 yr.
Deji Adeyanju Police arrest activist in Abuja
Trade Union Here's why organisation is important to Nigerian workers
Pulse Opinion This is why it was so easy for robbers to kill 30 in Offa
In Ondo NANS urges Akeredolu to reverse increase in tuition fees
El-Zakzaky Police teargas Shiite protesters in Abuja

Local

This is why it was so easy for robbers to kill 30 in Offa
Offa Robbery Police arrest 12 more suspects, recover victims' belongings
In Kano State Multiple auto crash claims 4, injures 19 others
The 2017 edition of the Lagos International Trade Fair
In Lagos Trade fair complex records over N500m revenue in 4 months
Governor Okowa calls for sustainable peace Delta
Ifeanyi Okowa Governor vows to ensure peace in Delta