Police ban protests, rallies at Unity Fountain in Abuja

The Nigeria police, Federal Capital Territory (FCT) Command, has banned protests and rallies at the Unity Fountain in Abuja.

The Police Commissioner in the FCT, Sadiq Bello, revealed this on Friday, April 13, 2018.

The ban followed the reported arrest of an activist, Deji Adeyanju , who was accused of inciting civil unrest.

The police was said to have released Adeyanju at 3:20pm after Charles Oputa better known as Charly Boy intervened.

Adeyanju is the Convener of Concerned Nigerians Pro-Democracy Group, and he had organized a daily sit-out at the Unity Fountain in demand for the release of Shiite leader, Ibrahim El-Zakzaky .

Ezekwesili slams IGP

Other groups who usually stage protests at the same venue are OurMumuDonDo Movement headed by Charly Boy and Civil rights group, Bring Back Our Girls (BBOG), which was co-founded by the former minister of Education, Oby Ezekwesili .

The BBOG had also converged at the fountain on Friday to commemorate the fourth anniversary of the abduction of Chibok schoolgirls but the police reported interrupted the programme by dispersing the crowd.

Ezekwesili, in a series of tweets, asked President Muhammadu Buhari to call the Inspector-General of Police, Ibrahim Idris, to order.

She said instead of the police boss to order his men to go after those behind several killings across the country, he directed them to be infringing on the rights of the citizens.